NHL commissioner Gary Bettman comes to Coyotes’ defense on new arena bid

With time starting to run out and desperation apparently in the air, the Arizona Coyotes called on a power play specialist in their attempt to score a big deal on a new Phoenix-area arena.

Hopping over the boards was none other than NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who knows a little something about exerting power.

Tuesday, Bettman sent a strongly worded letter to the Arizona legislature urging it pass Senate Bill 1149 which would provide $225 million in public funding on a new $395 million arena for the Coyotes.

Killing the power play were former Glendale Mayor Elaine Scruggs and current city manager Kevin Phelps. Both cited the Coyotes for having undelivered on the ice and that Glendale has kept its word per the agreement.

“The Coyotes’ current location in Glendale at Gila River Arena is not economically capable of supporting a successful NHL franchise,” Bettman wrote in his letter which was addressed to state senator Steve Yarborough and representative J.D. Mesnard. “For the past 15 years a succession of ownership groups and the league have tried everything imaginable to make the Glendale location financially sustainable. Our combined efforts all have yielded the same result —a consistent economic loss.

“The simple truth? The Arizona Coyotes must have a new arena location to succeed. The Coyotes cannot and will not remain in Glendale.”

That last sentence was put in bold type.

Coyotes majority owner Andrew Barroway put things into even sharper focus, saying, “While we cannot and will not stay in Glendale, we will continue to push our proposed public-private partnership until we either achieve a long-term arena solution in a more economically viable location in the Valley, or we reach the point where there is simply no longer a path forward in Arizona.

“At that point, as the commissioner indicated, we will work with our partners in the league office and across the NHL to determine our next steps.”

SB 1149 calls for a special tax district to be created to fund the construction of the new arena and would be repaid by the tax dollars generated by the arena.

So far, the bill has received lukewarm response from both the senate and house. Which was why Bettman took a shift on the power play, emphasis on the word “Power.”

Meanwhile, taxpayers in Glendale are still paying off a $230 million debt on the arena in their community. In killing off the Bettman-Coyotes power play, Scruggs sent her own letter to Yarborough and Mesnard basically refuting everything Bettman said.

Phelps told the Arizona Republic the Coyotes pay $500,000 a year in rent in exchange for retaining all ticket, parking, merchandising and concession revenue from hockey games, as well as 80 percent of the arena naming rights, or $1.9 million a year. Phelps added the Coyotes also get to house their corporate headquarters in the arena.

“And we are paying $13 million in arena debt payments, plus annual capital maintenance where we can spend $1 to $2 million a year,” Phelps said. “Our frustration is starting to build a little bit.”

FANNING THE HOT FLAMES

Glen Gulutzan never minced words when he coached the Las Vegas Wranglers. And nothing’s changed during his brief tenure in Calgary. The first-year Flames coach has periodically called out his team for lackluster play, the most recent on Jan. 24, when they stunk out the Bell Centre in losing to Montreal.

Gulutzan called the effort “Pathetic.” Since then, the Flames have reversed direction, winning 13 of their last 16, including eight straight and putting themselves in prime position to land a playoff spot.

“There’s obviously playoff implications all around,” said defenseman Mark Giordano. “The points are big for us. Anytime you have these streaks you don’t want them to end. It’s a good feeling so you want to keep it going.”

It’s the Flames’ longest winning streak since 1988-89.

EXPANSION NEWS UPDATE

The NHL has confirmed the league’s lottery for the June 23-24 Entry Draft will be held April 29 and will be televised. The Golden Knights will have the same chances at grabbing the No. 1 pick as the third-worst team. The Knights will also pick no lower than sixth in Chicago. Details on the time and location will be announced shortly.

As of now, the unprotected lists of players of the 30 teams for the June 21 expansion draft will remain confidential. It was one of the by-products of the general manager meetings this week in Florida. So much for transparency.

