Simmonds returns to familiar surroundings to win All-Star MVP honors

LOS ANGELES — Wayne Simmonds thought it would be a fun weekend, coming back to the place where he began his NHL career and playing with some of the game’s best players.

It turned out to be more. Much more.

The Philadelphia Flyers forward not only had fun, he was the hero of Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game. Simmonds scored the game-winner to give the Metropolitan Division a 4-3 victory over the Pacific Division, earning him the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

“It’s all very surreal,” Simmonds said. “I didn’t see any of this coming, being the MVP and all. But I’m very honored and glad we won.”

Simmonds was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2007 draft.

He was eventually traded to the Flyers for Mike Richards in 2011 and has been one of Philadelphia’s mainstays.

“I enjoyed my time here (in L.A.),” he said. “But I’ve been in Philadelphia for a few years now. But it was nice to come back and see old friends and have my family here to share this experience with.”

GRETZKY THE COACH

Is there anything Wayne Gretzky can’t do?

The Hall of Famer stepped in at the last minute to coach the Metropolitan to victory at the All-Star Game and his high hockey IQ resulted in a goal being called back.

Gretzky used his coach’s challenge in the second half of the final against the Pacific Division after Connor McDavid had scored to make it 4-2. But McDavid was offside on the play and the goal was wiped out, keeping the score at 3-2 for the Pacific.

“He has a keen eye for everything,” Simmonds said of “The Great One,” who replaced Columbus’ John Tortorella as coach after Tortorella stayed home to care for the sick dog of his son, who is an active-duty U.S. Army Ranger.

SAVE OF THE DAY

It wasn’t all offense Sunday. There were flashes of brilliance on the defensive side, headed by a remarkable glove save by Washington’s Braden Holtby on Boston’s Brad Marchand in the second half of the Metropolitan-Atlantic game.

Marchand was no more than 6 feet away and appeared to have caught the upper corner with his wrist shot. But Holtby flicked out his white trapper glove and snagged the puck to deny Marchand.

“I got a little bit behind and I just stuck out my glove and he hit it,” Holtby said. “From that close, you’re just reacting and hoping for the best.”

Holtby said he sensed things were going to tighten up when it was a one-goal game, the clock was ticking down and that $1 million which went to the winning team began to loom a little bigger.

“When Ovi (Alexander Ovechkin) blocked a shot, I knew we were getting serious,” he said of his Capitals’ offensive-minded teammate.

