UNLV hockey eyes NCAA Division I after victory at T-Mobile Arena

UNLV players celebrate their 3-2 victory over Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV and Arizona State face-off during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State forward Garrett Anderson, right, checks UNLV forward Steven Terry during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Velasco was penalized for roughing on the play. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Axle Anderton, left, collides with Arizona State defenseman Brian McDonald during their ACHA club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Anderton was penalized for charging on the play. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV goalie Terry Martin celebrates their 3-2 victory over Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Dion Antisin falls onto Arizona State goalie Ryan Seltenreich during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Dion Antisin falls onto Arizona State goalie Ryan Seltenreich during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State forward Michael Malinowski roughs up UNLV forward Ethan Montoya during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players acknowledge fans after their 3-2 victory over Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players celebrate a goal against Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State forward Marcus Velasco checks UNLV center Axle Anderton during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Velasco was penalized for roughing on the play. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Terry Martin makes a blocker save against Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players line up before the start of their ACHA Division II club hockey game against Arizona State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Dion Antisin walks through a tunnel to enter the ice before their ACHA Division II club hockey game against Arizona State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Velasco was penalized for roughing on the play. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players look on in the locker room before their ACHA Division II club hockey game against Arizona State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Velasco was penalized for roughing on the play. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players look on in the locker room before their ACHA Division II club hockey game against Arizona State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Velasco was penalized for roughing on the play. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players take a defensive position while on a penalty kill against Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV's Cody Lane (20) high fives Dion Antisin after a goal against Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona State forward Jon de Werd cross-checks UNLV defenseman Connor Hetzel during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV's Cody Williams (9) high fives players on the bench after a goal against Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players celebrate a goal against Arizona State during their ACHA Division II club hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The T-Mobile logo is seen on the red line in the ice during a club hockey game between UNLV and Arizona State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The T-Mobile logo is seen on the red line in the ice during a club hockey game between UNLV and Arizona State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. UNLV won 3-2. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JUSTIN EMERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The first hockey game at T-Mobile Arena featuring a Las Vegas team wasn’t about the game.

It’s no secret the UNLV hockey team wants to make the jump to NCAA Division I, from the current American Collegiate Hockey League Division II in which it currently plays. UNLV general manager Zee Khan hopes the high-profile nature of the team’s 3-2 win against Arizona State on Sunday will help that goal.

“With the growth process, with the amount of things that are going on in this town locally from a hockey perspective, it’s coming together,” Khan said. “From an exposure standpoint locally, it’s good. We’ve had a lot of interest from a national standpoint as well.”

Making the Rebels’ dream a reality is not without its challenges. Khan estimated it would take a donation of between $10-$15 million to fund the program for the first five years. Khan said it would need to be a private donation, and that prospective donors were in attendance Sunday, but declined to provide their names.

If the money appeared, the team would need the university to sign off. Khan said the team is working with the school about adding a women’s lacrosse team, which would offset the scholarships that would be added by a men’s hockey team. That would keep the school in compliance with Title IX.

“The biggest thing for us is continued program success,” Khan said. “From a UNLV prospective, they want to see the operation doing well. From a donor perspective, we could lose every game. If they want to write a check, that’s great.”

UNLV would then need a place to play. Las Vegas Ice Center, its current home, is not the quality that would be needed for an NCAA arena. Thomas & Mack Center would be too big, and Khan mentioned Orleans Arena and South Point Arena as possibilities, though South Point would need renovations to make it work.

The Arizona State team that UNLV beat Sunday is not the one that joined the NCAA Division I ranks last season – those Sun Devils played at Notre Dame this weekend. But should UNLV eventually play in the same league as second-year Arizona State, could its head coach among people who would be excited.

“If it’s a school like UNLV or anybody out on the west coast (that) were to take the plunge, we would be ecstatic about it,” ASU coach Greg Powers said. “We would welcome them with open arms and certainly commit to playing them every year.”

NCAA Division I hockey is a fraternity of 60 teams, and UNLV hopes to pledge to become the 61st team. There are plenty of things that need to happen first, but the team is hopeful if it plays at T-Mobile Arena again, it will do so in the highest level of college hockey.

“From an internal, UNLV athletic department side, we are going according to plan,” Khan said. “The conversations that we’ve had (with donors) are all indicative of the fact that we are going to get there at some point here soon.”

Justin Emerson can be reached at jemerson@reviewjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @J15Emerson

 