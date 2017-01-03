World Junior Hockey Championships have familiar faces in semifinals

MONTREAL — They took roll call Tuesday at the World Junior Hockey Championships and everyone who was supposed to be there for the the semifinals.

Canada? Present.

Sweden? Here.

USA? Yo.

Russia? Da.

Much like a typical NCAA Final Four where you’d expect to see Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina, there are no surprises at the World Juniors. The best four teams are still playing and the matchups Wednesday at the Bell Centre are compelling.

Sweden, which has the most experienced roster and has rolled its way unscathed into the semis, faces Canada, the host nation and a team which appears unburdened by the burden of carrying an entire country’s expectations on their padded shoulders.

The Americans, who have also managed to be perfect so far, survived Monday’s quarterfinal, 3-2, against a feisty Switzerland squad led by Nico Hischier, who had both Swiss goals and who is going to be a high lottery pick come June 23 at the NHL Entry Draft.

“We just didn’t have that urgency we came to the rink with in the preliminary round,” said USA head coach Bob Motzko. “Switzerland showed a lot of heart and courage — things our team had in our first four games — and we have to tip our hat to them for giving us a real hard time. We have tremendous leaders in this room, and we know we’ve got to get back to our style of hockey.”

Colin White said winning a game like Monday’s can help provide a dose of reality.

“They outplayed us, but good teams find a way to win and we did that (Monday),” White said. “We knew we hadn’t really faced adversity yet in this tournament, so to go through that (Monday), it was a big wakeup call.”

The Russians will be looking to avenge their 3-2 loss to the USA on Dec. 29 in Toronto during round-robin play. They’ve got a hot goalie in Ilya Samsonov, who has recorded back-to-back shutouts and played well in the loss to Team USA.

Russia also has history on its side. Last year in Helsinki, Finland, the Russians defeated Team USA, 2-1 in the semifinals relegating the Americans to bronze medal status. All-time, the U.S. is 4-8 in semifinal games and 0-3 against Russia.

The Swedes know they are not going to be welcome guests in the cavernous 21,273-seat Bell Centre. But they are confident they have the talent to quiet Canada’s boisterous fans.

“We’ve proven we can play and we just have to go out and do what we’ve been doing,” said Alex Nylander, the tournament’s leading scorer with 11 points. “It’s going to be a fun atmosphere to play in.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.