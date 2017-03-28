Goodell: Las Vegas will host a Super Bowl, but after 2022

PHOENIX – Las Vegas eventually will get in line to host a Super Bowl, but it will not happen in 2022, the next available date for the championship game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the Review-Journal on Tuesday.

With the Oakland Raiders poised to move into a state-of-the-art, 65,000-seat domed stadium in Las Vegas in 2020, Las Vegas appeared poised to move into the 2022 Super Bowl slot. Not so fast, Goodell warned.

“I don’t see it happening by then’’ in Las Vegas, the commissioner said.

“There are other (potential Super Bowl) cities in line (first),’’ said Goodell, citing Phoenix, Tampa and New Orleans. “The stadium will just be built at that point. But it will be built (to host a Super Bowl).’’

The league incentivizes cities with the lure of the Super Bowl, often spurring governments to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars to help pay for stadium construction or renovations. The next four Super Bowls will be held in new or remodeled stadiums: Minneapolis (’18), Atlanta (’19), Miami (’20) and Los Angeles, where Super Bowl LV will be held in 2021.

Las Vegas could host the game in six years. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio told the R-J that the city is a “natural’’ for the Super Bowl.

“It would think it’s an automatic,’’ he told the Review-Journal. “Las Vegas has all the things you look for, with the infrastructure, hotels, restaurants and space for events, and the close proximity. And, with the beautiful weather, it’s a natural fit.’’

Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney contributed to this story.

Contact Jon Saraceno at jsaraceno@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jonnysaraceno on Twitter.