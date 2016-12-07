Posted 

Jake Vold tops bareback for third straight night

Jake Vold rides Wilson Sanchez during the bareback riding competition at during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rusty Wright rides Bridal Shower during the saddle bronc competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The opening ceremony begins on the sixth day of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Attendees make their way into the Thomas & Mack Center on the sixth day of the National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A performer dances during the Charlie Daniels Band at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Charlie Daniels Band performs before the start of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Caleb Bennett rides Garden Party during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jesse Wright rides Big Muddy during the saddle bronc competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jacobs Crawley rides Big Tex during the saddle bronc competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Garrett Smith rides Chip Shot during the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jake Brown rides Starbust during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cody Wright rides Vitalix Hell's Fire Hostage during the saddle bronc competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

J.R. Vezain rides Happy Trails during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

J.R. Vezain rides Happy Trails during the bareback riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jordan Spears rides Nose Bender during the bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Jake Vold continued his dominance Tuesday at the National Finals Rodeo, becoming one of just a few competitors to win three go-rounds.

Vold’s victory kicked off the sixth night of competition at the Thomas &Mack Center. He posted an 85.5 in bareback riding and has won $101,243.58 at the NFR.

“Beating the top 14 other bareback riders in the world three straight nights isn’t easy, and I’ve been fortunate to put together some solid rides,” Vold said.

Fellow Canadian Zeke Thurston won saddle bronc riding, while 18-year-old Ryder Wright, who won the first four go-rounds, didn’t post a score.

There was a three-way tie at 3.60 seconds in steer wrestling among Riley Duvall, Billy Bugenig and world leader Tyler Waguespack, who has split first place in three go-rounds and won money in all six.

Tyler Durfey won tie-down roping; Kimmie Wall prevailed in barrel racing, her second victory in the NFR; and Brennon Eldred was the night’s top bull rider.

Luke Brown and Jake Long won their second go-round in team roping at 4.20 seconds.

“I knew coming in that if we roped good, we’d have a chance to throw our ropes at the gold,” Long said. “We’ve had a fortunate week — even some of our slower runs have made money — and we’ve had some good runs, too. A lot of things have to go your way to win the world.”

Dustin Bird and Russell Cardoza finished in a three-way tie for second.

Bird leads the all-around standings after surpassing Junior Nogueira, who is second, followed by Cardoza, Clayton Hass and Clay Smith.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 