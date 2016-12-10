Young Ryder Wright already excelling in family business

Ryder Wright is having a week for the ages at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Which is pretty compelling for someone who doesn’t have a whole lot of age to him.

At just 18 years old, and just six months out of Milford High School up in Utah, the saddle bronc rider has done something no other Wrangler NFR rookie has ever done, in any event: win five go-rounds. The fifth victory came Friday night, in the ninth of ten go-rounds at the Thomas &Mack Center. Wright put up a score of 88.5 points aboard Vitalix Alpha Dog, three points better than his uncle, Jesse Wright, who took second at 85.5.

In fact, the Wright family filled up most of the six paying positions in the go-round. Ryder’s dad, Cody, scored 83.5 to take fourth, and CoBurn Bradshaw — married to Cody’s sister Rebecca — split fifth place.

But Ryder was again all the rage. The unassuming teenager busted onto the NFR scene by winning the first four go-rounds. He then no-scored in the following four go-rounds, but put it all behind him Friday night before a rambunctious sellout crowd.

“It’s crazy. It’s a dream come true and more, I guess,” Ryder said. “It’s not really anything I can describe.”

As is often the case, the experience of his dad helped out on Friday night.

“I watched my dad get on that same horse and win in San Juan Capistrano,” Ryder said. “I was just really excited to have him, hoping to ride him just like my dad did. It felt pretty good, but I didn’t know exactly how they were gonna score it.”

They scored it very well, allowing Ryder to put a rough four-night streak behind him. And while Cody’s ride gave Ryder a little insight, the youngster’s uncles and older brother Rusty have also helped him along, keeping him from being overwhelmed by the moment at his first NFR.

“They definitely play a big role in my success,” Ryder said. “They’ve been here and know how to handle things, what to do. It’s awesome to have that support.”

It’s at least as awesome for dad to see his son on a record-setting tear in his first NFR. Cody wasn’t quite sure what to say, but was proud as punch, to be sure.

“Heck, I don’t know. He’s just going at it one round at a time,” Cody said. “He had a little bad luck there, but didn’t let it bother him.

Prior to the NFR, Cody predicted that big things were in store for his son. Ryder proved him more than correct, but dad hasn’t necessarily been surprised by the stellar showing.

“I’m not surprised at all. I really thought if he didn’t let things get to him, he’s got all the talent in the world,” Cody said. “If he could draw the right horses, and ride them like he has forever, he’d be right where he’s at.”

Cody was glad to hear his son give deference to dad and his uncles, but was quick to give the credit right back to Ryder.

“You can try to help so far, but once he nods, it’s all him,” Cody said, alluding to the nod each rider gives when he’s ready for the chute to open, starting a crazy eight seconds.

Ryder’s unparalleled run has him second in the world standings, after entering the NFR in 14th place, just barely among the top 15 who qualify for the season-ending showdown. Ryder has made more than $141,000 through nine go-rounds — five victories worth $26,230 apiece, plus a $10,000 bonus given to all NFR qualifiers.

The only problem is that, since he took a no-score in rounds five through eight, that knocked him entirely out of the NFR average money. So he’s got no chance of catching first-place Jacobs Crawley to get a world championship gold buckle.

But he’s thrilled just the same, though the most quiet thrilled you’ll ever see. He’s definitely loving the biggest stage in rodeo, which perhaps explains why, when you call Ryder’s cellphone, the ringtone you hear is Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero,” a song about the aspirations of a youngster wanting to rock out on guitar before sold-out audiences.

Ryder is rocking out in a different way, but at a sold-out show, just the same.

“I think the song really relates to what you do here,” he said. “All the lights, everybody yelling. I got a standing ovation one night when I got a no-score. That was weird, but awesome at the same time. It’s awesome to have fans like that.”

He could still put up one more win, and if his current pattern holds, he will. He won the first four go-rounds, no-scored the next four, so that should mean he’ll follow his Friday night win with a victory tonight, and in the first two go-rounds of the 2017 NFR.

Right, Ryder?

“That’s what I’m hoping!”