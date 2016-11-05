Posted 

Professional Bull Riders results — Day 3

Professional Bull Riders results — Day 3

web1_512016114142123198_7323954.jpg
(Tom Donoghue)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

RODEO

Professional Bull Riders

2016 World Finals

At T-Mobile Arena

Round 3 Results

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Ty Pozzobon, 84.25-89.5-88.5-0-0-0-262.25-410 Points.

2. Cooper Davis, 87.5-0-88.5-0-0-0-176.00-332.5 Points.

3. Kaique Pacheco, 84.25-0-89-0-0-0-173.25-317.5 Points.

4. Chase Outlaw, 89.5-0-0-0-0-0-89.50-300 Points.

5. Guilherme Marchi, 0-89.5-87.25-0-0-0-176.75-290 Points.

6. Ryan Dirteater, 86.75-86-87-0-0-0-259.75-196.66 Points.

7. J.B. Mauney, 85.75-87-0-0-0-0-172.75-170 Points.

8. Rubens Barbosa, 0-89-0-0-0-0-89.00-125 Points.

9. Dener Barbosa, 0-87.5-82.25-0-0-0-169.75-95 Points.

10. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-87.5-0-0-0-87.50-85 Points.

(tie). Marco Antonio Eguchi, 0-0-87.5-0-0-0-87.50-85 Points.

12. Cody Nance, 85.25-0-0-0-0-0-85.25-75 Points.

13. Fabiano Vieira, 84.5-86-0-0-0-0-170.50-71.66 Points.

14. Eduardo Aparecido, 85-0-0-0-0-0-85.00-50 Points.

15. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-86-0-0-0-0-86.00-36.66 Points.

16. Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-86.25-0-0-0-86.25-25 Points.

17. Valdiron de Oliveira, 84-85.5-85.5-0-0-0-255.00-22.5 Points.

18. Luis Blanco, 0-85.5-0-0-0-0-85.50-7.5 Points.

19. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 0-84.25-84.5-0-0-0-168.75-5 Points.

20. Silvano Alves, 63-0-77-0-0-0-140.00

21. Tyler Harr, 83.75-0-0-0-0-0-83.75

22. Dakota Buttar, 0-0-70.5-0-0-0-70.50

Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mike Lee, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Shane Proctor, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Tanner Byrne, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Lachlan Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Robson Palermo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mason Lowe, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Stormy Wing, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Aaron Roy, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Nathan Schaper, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Nevada Newman, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Kasey Hayes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Fraser Babbington, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Emilio Resende, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Juliano Antonio Da Silva, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Neil Holmes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Zane Cook, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

World Finals Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5s, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Kaique Pacheco, 50, 5, 20, 5,297.83, $378,801.38

2. Cooper Davis, 42, 6, 17, 5,090.00, $337,207.75

3. J.B. Mauney, 33, 5, 16, 4,472.50, $270,012.93

4. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 48, 4, 15, 3,235.00, $275,935.06

5. Jess Lockwood, 47, 4, 17, 2,903.33, $172,278.68

6. Eduardo Aparecido, 41, 2, 10, 2,846.66, $158,977.00

7. Ryan Dirteater, 36, 3, 8, 2,666.66, $193,357.95

8. Fabiano Vieira, 43, 5, 11, 2,621.15, $183,481.75

9. Mike Lee, 67, 2, 16, 2,301.66, $139,984.63

10. Guilherme Marchi, 31, 1, 10, 2,246.66, $133,437.87

11. Shane Proctor, 35, 2, 4, 2,114.16, $203,781.66

12. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 53, 4, 12, 2,069.16, $208,770.95

13. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 69, 3, 10, 1,992.50, $131,026.97

14. Chase Outlaw, 28, 9, 15, 1,879.16, $207,370.02

15. Tanner Byrne, 39, 2, 5, 1,845.83, $120,046.58

16. Lachlan Richardson, 58, 5, 13, 1,728.33, $93,124.87

17. Derek Kolbaba, 47, 7, 9, 1,727.50, $134,953.25

18. Robson Palermo, 43, 0, 8, 1,607.50, $82,056.79

19. Mason Lowe, 37, 3, 7, 1,546.66, $89,649.66

20. Gage Gay, 46, 1, 7, 1,535.33, $91,677.24

21. Silvano Alves, 39, 1, 5, 1,499.16, $100,212.14

22. Stetson Lawrence, 41, 0, 8, 1,448.66, $80,272.13

23. Rubens Barbosa, 40, 1, 9, 1,381.66, $72,802.83

24. Ty Pozzobon, 32, 6, 18, 1,118.33, $81,177.03

25. Cody Nance, 43, 4, 12, 1,097.50, $78,827.14

26. Valdiron de Oliveira, 52, 1, 8, 897.50, $62,208.30

27. Stormy Wing, 41, 0, 6, 860.00, $59,736.89

27. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 55, 3, 12, 860.00, $70,196.85

29. Aaron Roy, 47, 0, 5, 847.50, $52,665.38

30. Luis Blanco, 43, 5, 16, 740.00, $56,154.92

31. Nathan Schaper, 46, 2, 9, 725.00, $83,628.59

32. Tyler Harr, 50, 4, 12, 700.00, $58,186.11

33. Nevada Newman, 41, 1, 6, 640.00, $51,958.47

34. Kasey Hayes, 37, 1, 2, 595.33, $46,598.95

35. Dakota Buttar, 31, 2, 14, 572.49, $48,087.07

36. Jorge Valdiviezo, 33, 3, 10, 537.50, $42,257.94

37. Fraser Babbington, 41, 4, 10, 527.50, $50,823.44

38. Cody Heffernan, 41, 4, 9, 514.16, $41,077.38

39. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 43, 4, 9, 493.75, $42,822.58

40. Kurt Shephard, 68, 0, 13, 475.00, $40,523.17

41. Justin Paton, 47, 0, 13, 455.00, $40,805.89

42. Brant Atwood, 50, 3, 13, 447.50, $49,380.52

43. Dener Barbosa, 16, 2, 8, 440.00, $18,515.96

44. Brady Sims, 47, 3, 12, 437.50, $40,452.33

45. Emilio Resende, 41, 1, 13, 419.58, $41,691.61

 