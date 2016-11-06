Professional Bull Riders results — Day 4

RODEO
Professional Bull Riders
2016 World Finals
At T-Mobile Arena
Round 4 Results
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. J.B. Mauney, 85.75-87-0-90.25-0-0-263.00-470 Points.
2. Guilherme Marchi, 0-89.5-87.25-88.75-0-0-265.50-415 Points.
3. Ty Pozzobon, 84.25-89.5-88.5-86.25-0-0-348.50-410 Points.
4. Chase Outlaw, 89.5-0-0-87.25-0-0-176.75-350 Points.
5. Kaique Pacheco, 84.25-0-89-86.5-0-0-259.75-336.25 Points.
6. Cooper Davis, 87.5-0-88.5-83.75-0-0-259.75-332.5 Points.
7. Ryan Dirteater, 86.75-86-87-86.5-0-0-346.25-215.41 Points.
8. Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-86.25-89-0-0-175.25-205 Points.
9. Rubens Barbosa, 0-89-0-0-0-0-89.00-125 Points.
10. Dener Barbosa, 0-87.5-82.25-84.25-0-0-254.00-95 Points.
11. Cody Nance, 85.25-0-0-86.5-0-0-171.75-93.75 Points.
12. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 0-84.25-84.5-88.25-0-0-257.00-90 Points.
13. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-87.5-0-0-0-87.50-85 Points.
(tie). Gage Gay, 0-0-0-88.25-0-0-88.25-85 Points.
(tie). Marco Antonio Eguchi, 0-0-87.5-77-0-0-164.50-85 Points.
16. Fabiano Vieira, 84.5-86-0-0-0-0-170.50-71.66 Points.
17. Eduardo Aparecido, 85-0-0-0-0-0-85.00-50 Points.
18. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-86-0-0-0-0-86.00-36.66 Points.
19. Valdiron de Oliveira, 84-85.5-85.5-0-0-0-255.00-22.5 Points.
20. Silvano Alves, 63-0-77-86.5-0-0-226.50-18.75 Points.
21. Luis Blanco, 0-85.5-0-80.25-0-0-165.75-7.5 Points.
22. Tyler Harr, 83.75-0-0-84.25-0-0-168.00
23. Emilio Resende, 0-0-0-84-0-0-84.00
24. Lachlan Richardson, 0-0-0-83.75-0-0-83.75
25. Dakota Buttar, 0-0-70.5-0-0-0-70.50
Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mike Lee, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Shane Proctor, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Tanner Byrne, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Robson Palermo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mason Lowe, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Stormy Wing, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Aaron Roy, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Nathan Schaper, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Nevada Newman, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Kasey Hayes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Fraser Babbington, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Heffernan, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Juliano Antonio Da Silva, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Neil Holmes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Zane Cook, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
World Finals Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5s, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Kaique Pacheco, 50, 5, 20, 5,316.58, $378,801.38
2. Cooper Davis, 42, 6, 16, 5,090.00, $337,207.75
3. J.B. Mauney, 33, 6, 17, 4,772.50, $300,012.93
4. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 48, 4, 15, 3,320.00, $283,435.06
5. Jess Lockwood, 47, 4, 17, 2,903.33, $172,278.68
6. Eduardo Aparecido, 41, 2, 10, 2,846.66, $158,977.00
7. Ryan Dirteater, 36, 3, 8, 2,685.41, $193,357.95
8. Fabiano Vieira, 43, 5, 11, 2,621.15, $183,481.75
9. Guilherme Marchi, 31, 1, 10, 2,371.66, $145,437.87
10. Mike Lee, 67, 2, 16, 2,301.66, $139,984.63
11. Shane Proctor, 35, 2, 4, 2,114.16, $203,781.66
12. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 53, 4, 12, 2,069.16, $208,770.95
13. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 69, 3, 10, 1,992.50, $131,026.97
14. Chase Outlaw, 28, 9, 15, 1,929.16, $209,870.02
15. Tanner Byrne, 39, 2, 5, 1,845.83, $120,046.58
16. Lachlan Richardson, 58, 5, 13, 1,728.33, $93,124.87
17. Derek Kolbaba, 47, 7, 9, 1,727.50, $134,953.25
18. Stetson Lawrence, 41, 0, 8, 1,628.66, $98,272.13
19. Gage Gay, 46, 1, 7, 1,620.33, $99,177.24
20. Robson Palermo, 43, 0, 8, 1,607.50, $82,056.79
21. Mason Lowe, 37, 3, 7, 1,546.66, $89,649.66
22. Silvano Alves, 39, 1, 5, 1,517.91, $100,212.14
23. Rubens Barbosa, 40, 1, 9, 1,381.66, $72,802.83
24. Ty Pozzobon, 32, 5, 18, 1,118.33, $81,177.03
25. Cody Nance, 43, 4, 12, 1,116.25, $78,827.14
26. Valdiron de Oliveira, 52, 1, 8, 897.50, $62,208.30
27. Stormy Wing, 41, 0, 6, 860.00, $59,736.89
27. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 55, 3, 12, 860.00, $70,196.85
29. Aaron Roy, 47, 0, 5, 847.50, $52,665.38
30. Luis Blanco, 43, 5, 16, 740.00, $56,154.92
31. Nathan Schaper, 46, 2, 9, 725.00, $83,628.59
32. Tyler Harr, 50, 4, 12, 700.00, $58,186.11
33. Nevada Newman, 41, 1, 6, 640.00, $51,958.47
34. Kasey Hayes, 37, 1, 2, 595.33, $46,598.95
35. Dakota Buttar, 31, 2, 14, 572.49, $48,087.07
36. Jorge Valdiviezo, 33, 3, 10, 537.50, $42,257.94
37. Fraser Babbington, 41, 4, 10, 527.50, $50,823.44
38. Cody Heffernan, 42, 4, 9, 514.16, $41,077.38
39. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 43, 4, 9, 493.75, $42,822.58
40. Kurt Shephard, 68, 0, 13, 475.00, $40,523.17
41. Justin Paton, 47, 0, 13, 455.00, $40,805.89
42. Brant Atwood, 50, 3, 13, 447.50, $49,380.52
43. Dener Barbosa, 16, 2, 8, 440.00, $18,515.96
44. Brady Sims, 47, 3, 12, 437.50, $40,452.33
45. Emilio Resende, 41, 1, 13, 419.58, $41,691.61