Professional Bull Riders results — Day 5

RODEO
Professional Bull Riders
2016 World Finals
At T-Mobile Arena
Round 5 Results
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Ryan Dirteater, 86.75-86-87-86.5-87.25-89.75-523.25-2077.91 Points.
2. Guilherme Marchi, 0-89.5-87.25-88.75-88-87.5-441.00-1440 Points.
3. Cooper Davis, 87.5-0-88.5-83.75-91-0-350.75-1172.5 Points.
4. Ty Pozzobon, 84.25-89.5-88.5-86.25-0-0-348.50-710 Points.
5. J.B. Mauney, 85.75-87-0-90.25-0-0-263.00-520 Points.
6. Kaique Pacheco, 84.25-0-89-86.5-81-0-340.75-461.25 Points.
7. Chase Outlaw, 89.5-0-0-87.25-85-0-261.75-395 Points.
8. Valdiron de Oliveira, 84-85.5-85.5-0-0-86.5-341.50-347.5 Points.
9. Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-86.25-89-85.25-0-260.50-240 Points.
10. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 0-84.25-84.5-88.25-70-0-327.00-190 Points.
11. Dakota Buttar, 0-0-70.5-0-88.25-0-158.75-180 Points.
12. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 0-0-87.5-77-87.25-0-251.75-147.5 Points.
13. Eduardo Aparecido, 85-0-0-0-87.75-0-172.75-145 Points.
14. Rubens Barbosa, 0-89-0-0-0-0-89.00-125 Points.
15. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-87.5-0-86.5-0-174.00-110 Points.
16. Dener Barbosa, 0-87.5-82.25-84.25-0-0-254.00-95 Points.
17. Cody Nance, 85.25-0-0-86.5-0-0-171.75-93.75 Points.
18. Gage Gay, 0-0-0-88.25-0-0-88.25-85 Points.
19. Fabiano Vieira, 84.5-86-0-0-0-0-170.50-71.66 Points.
20. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-86-0-0-0-0-86.00-36.66 Points.
21. Tyler Harr, 83.75-0-0-84.25-86.75-0-254.75-35 Points.
22. Silvano Alves, 63-0-77-86.5-0-0-226.50-18.75 Points.
23. Luis Blanco, 0-85.5-0-80.25-71.75-0-237.50-7.5 Points.
24. Emilio Resende, 0-0-0-84-0-0-84.00
25. Lachlan Richardson, 0-0-0-83.75-0-0-83.75
Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mike Lee, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Shane Proctor, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Tanner Byrne, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Robson Palermo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mason Lowe, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Stormy Wing, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Aaron Roy, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Nathan Schaper, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Nevada Newman, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Kasey Hayes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Fraser Babbington, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Heffernan, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Kurt Shephard, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Justin Paton, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Juliano Antonio Da Silva, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Neil Holmes, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Zane Cook, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
World Finals Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5s, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Cooper Davis, 42, 6, 17, 5,930.00, $1,452,707.75
2. Kaique Pacheco, 50, 5, 19, 5,441.58, $448,801.38
3. J.B. Mauney, 33, 5, 17, 4,822.50, $368,512.93
4. Ryan Dirteater, 36, 4, 9, 4,547.91, $498,441.28
5. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 48, 4, 15, 3,420.00, $304,935.06
6. Guilherme Marchi, 31, 1, 10, 3,396.66, $321,771.20
7. Eduardo Aparecido, 41, 2, 10, 2,941.66, $176,477.00
8. Jess Lockwood, 47, 4, 17, 2,903.33, $177,778.68
9. Fabiano Vieira, 43, 5, 11, 2,621.15, $188,981.75
10. Mike Lee, 67, 2, 16, 2,301.66, $145,484.63
11. Shane Proctor, 35, 2, 4, 2,114.16, $209,281.66
12. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 53, 4, 12, 2,069.16, $214,270.95
13. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 69, 3, 10, 2,017.50, $137,526.97
14. Chase Outlaw, 28, 9, 14, 1,974.16, $240,370.02
15. Tanner Byrne, 39, 2, 5, 1,845.83, $125,546.58
16. Lachlan Richardson, 58, 5, 13, 1,728.33, $98,624.87
17. Derek Kolbaba, 47, 7, 9, 1,727.50, $139,453.25
18. Stetson Lawrence, 41, 0, 8, 1,663.66, $118,772.13
19. Gage Gay, 46, 1, 7, 1,620.33, $103,677.24
20. Robson Palermo, 43, 0, 8, 1,607.50, $86,556.79
21. Mason Lowe, 37, 3, 7, 1,546.66, $94,149.66
22. Silvano Alves, 39, 1, 5, 1,517.91, $104,712.14
23. Ty Pozzobon, 32, 5, 18, 1,418.33, $139,677.03
24. Rubens Barbosa, 40, 1, 9, 1,381.66, $78,802.83
25. Valdiron de Oliveira, 52, 1, 8, 1,222.50, $105,541.64
26. Cody Nance, 43, 4, 12, 1,116.25, $83,327.14
27. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 55, 3, 12, 922.50, $80,946.85
28. Stormy Wing, 41, 0, 6, 860.00, $64,236.89
29. Aaron Roy, 47, 0, 5, 847.50, $57,165.38
30. Dakota Buttar, 31, 2, 14, 752.49, $73,587.07
31. Luis Blanco, 43, 5, 16, 740.00, $60,654.92
32. Tyler Harr, 50, 4, 12, 735.00, $62,686.11
33. Nathan Schaper, 46, 2, 9, 725.00, $88,128.59
34. Nevada Newman, 41, 1, 6, 640.00, $56,458.47
35. Kasey Hayes, 37, 1, 2, 595.33, $51,098.95
36. Jorge Valdiviezo, 33, 3, 10, 537.50, $42,257.94
37. Fraser Babbington, 41, 4, 10, 527.50, $50,823.44
38. Cody Heffernan, 42, 4, 9, 514.16, $41,077.38
39. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 43, 4, 9, 493.75, $42,822.58
40. Kurt Shephard, 69, 0, 13, 475.00, $40,523.17
41. Justin Paton, 48, 0, 13, 455.00, $40,805.89
42. Brant Atwood, 50, 3, 13, 447.50, $49,380.52
43. Dener Barbosa, 16, 2, 8, 440.00, $18,515.96
44. Brady Sims, 47, 3, 12, 437.50, $40,452.33
45. Emilio Resende, 41, 1, 13, 419.58, $41,691.61