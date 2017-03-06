Posted 

South Africans claim gold, US men finish third at Rugby Sevens

South Africa players celebrate after their 19-12 defeat over Fiji in the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States fans celebrate after a try was scored against New Zealand during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

South Africa's Rosko Specman (11) scores a try against Fiji during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

South Africa's Philip Snyman (2) is tackled by Fiji's Apisai Domolailai (4) during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

South Africa players huddle after their 19-12 defeat over Fiji in the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

South Africa's Chris Dry (1) gets past a New Zealand defender to score a try during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Danny Barrett (3) celebrates with fans after defeating New Zealand during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fiji's Mesulame Kunavala (6) runs the ball as South Africa's Siviwe Soyizwapi goes in to tackle during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

South Africa's Rosko Specman (11) runs the ball against Fiji during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fiji fans get excited before their team takes on South Africa in the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Maka Unufe (8) tries to avoid being tackled by a New Zealand'sAndrew Knewstubb (10), right, during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States fans celebrate after a try was scored against New Zealand during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Danny Barrett (3) tries to break through New Zealand defenders, including Tone Ng Shiu (1), during a USA Sevens rugby semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Danny Barrett (3) tries to get past New Zealand's DJ Forbes (4) during a USA Sevens rugby semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu (1) is taken to the ground by United States' Andrew Durutalo (6) during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Danny Barrett (3) scores a try against New Zealand during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Walt Elder (5) takes a selfie with fans after defeating New Zealand during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fiji's Vatemo Ravouvou (8) is tackled by South Africa's Ruhan Nel (12) during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans celebrate South Africa's 19-12 defeat over Fiji in the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans run on to the field following South Africa's 19-12 defeat over Fiji in the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

South Africa's Rosko Specman (11) runs the ball to score a try against Fiji during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fiji's Masivesi Dakuwaqa is tripped up by South Africa's Chris Dry (1) during the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. South Africa defeated Fiji 19-12. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

South Africa players celebrate after their 19-12 defeat over Fiji in the USA Sevens rugby championship match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Ben Pinkelman (2) is stopped by New Zealand players during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Maka Unufe (8) looks to get past New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu (1) during a USA Sevens rugby semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States players celebrate with fans after defeating New Zealand during a USA Sevens semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

United States' Maka Unufe (8) runs the ball to score a try against New Zealand during a USA Sevens rugby semifinal match at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2017. USA defeated New Zealand 19-15, giving the team a bronze medal win. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Just minutes after an exciting comeback finish to nab the bronze with a 19-15 victory over New Zealand on Sunday at the USA Sevens at Sam Boyd Stadium, U.S. coach Mike Friday was quick to express his disappointment.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. dropped its semifinal match 20-17 against South Africa, a match in which it had taken a quick 12-0 lead.

“That’s where we should have been,” Friday said, motioning to the championship match, in which South Africa beat Fiji 19-12 for the gold. “To get ourselves the bronze is a small consolation, but it just kind of illustrates where we are at the moment.”

Friday said the team has challenges off the field, largely financial, that often prevent it from arriving for tournaments early enough to get over jet lag. With the tournament on home soil, the Eagles didn’t have the usual challenges.

“It’s no excuses at this one, and you’ve seen the results — we’re up there, we’re in the mix where we should be,” Friday said. “You’ve seen today that the USA men’s sevens are more than capable of competing with the best in the world.”

The Eagles gave world leader South Africa stiff competition in the semifinals, jumping out to a fast start with a Stephen Tomasin try and, after another quick try and conversion, they had themselves a 12-0 lead.

But the world leaders stormed back to cut the lead to two by halftime and took the lead shortly after.

The Americans had a chance at the very end with Danny Barrett stealing a lineout, but South Africa hung on for the tight victory.

“It was a game we should have won,” Friday said. “It was a game that we gave them by not sticking to the plan as we agreed to do.”

Friday delivered a harsh message to his team following that match.

“It was very much a nonemotional, very constructive kind of dad talk whereby they could have realized that they have to grow up and be men and take responsibility for these things,” Friday said. “Fair play to them, they did.”

After New Zealand took a 15-14 lead late in the bronze match, the U.S. bounced back with an Andrew Duratalo try to seal third, their best finish of the five World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments thus far.

“It’s marks of them as men that they came in and showed the resolve and grit required to go against a very physical, resilient New Zealand,” Friday said.

 

U.S. WOMEN FINISH FOURTH

The top three women’s teams — New Zealand, Australia and Canada — will leave in the order in which they arrived after finishing first, second and third, respectively.

But for the Americans, who took home their second consecutive top-four finish on Saturday after finishing second in Sydney, there were plenty of things to like, too.

“I thought (we’ve) done really well,” coach Richie Walker said. “The reason being is we’ve made the top four two tournaments in a row, so I’m really proud of them.”

The Eagles lost to Ireland 24-21 in their first game Friday, but they rebounded later in the day with a 22-7 victory over Spain and a 14-7 win over Fiji.

A day later, they got their revenge over Ireland, winning 20-12 before falling in a close 12-7 semifinal against New Zealand.

Their loss to Canada — 31-7 — dropped them to fourth, but with that finish, they are in a tie for fifth overall with Russia at 34 points.

“We had eight players left for that last game so they had to really fight through knowing that we couldn’t have any substitutions, or one or two,” Walker said. “It was just tough, but it was a learning curve for us so we know now we have to go back to work.”

The learning experience for the staff, Walker said, came in player management, while for the players it came in embracing the bigger stage and getting more comfortable and confident with it.

“We think we’re starting to close the gap, which is good for us, and hopefully that gives us more girls that want to come and play the game and then also to have a more complete development group behind, and so we get that development group right, then that’s going to help our top group get right,” Walker said

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 