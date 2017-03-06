South Africans claim gold, US men finish third at Rugby Sevens

Just minutes after an exciting comeback finish to nab the bronze with a 19-15 victory over New Zealand on Sunday at the USA Sevens at Sam Boyd Stadium, U.S. coach Mike Friday was quick to express his disappointment.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. dropped its semifinal match 20-17 against South Africa, a match in which it had taken a quick 12-0 lead.

“That’s where we should have been,” Friday said, motioning to the championship match, in which South Africa beat Fiji 19-12 for the gold. “To get ourselves the bronze is a small consolation, but it just kind of illustrates where we are at the moment.”

Friday said the team has challenges off the field, largely financial, that often prevent it from arriving for tournaments early enough to get over jet lag. With the tournament on home soil, the Eagles didn’t have the usual challenges.

“It’s no excuses at this one, and you’ve seen the results — we’re up there, we’re in the mix where we should be,” Friday said. “You’ve seen today that the USA men’s sevens are more than capable of competing with the best in the world.”

The Eagles gave world leader South Africa stiff competition in the semifinals, jumping out to a fast start with a Stephen Tomasin try and, after another quick try and conversion, they had themselves a 12-0 lead.

But the world leaders stormed back to cut the lead to two by halftime and took the lead shortly after.

The Americans had a chance at the very end with Danny Barrett stealing a lineout, but South Africa hung on for the tight victory.

“It was a game we should have won,” Friday said. “It was a game that we gave them by not sticking to the plan as we agreed to do.”

Friday delivered a harsh message to his team following that match.

“It was very much a nonemotional, very constructive kind of dad talk whereby they could have realized that they have to grow up and be men and take responsibility for these things,” Friday said. “Fair play to them, they did.”

After New Zealand took a 15-14 lead late in the bronze match, the U.S. bounced back with an Andrew Duratalo try to seal third, their best finish of the five World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments thus far.

“It’s marks of them as men that they came in and showed the resolve and grit required to go against a very physical, resilient New Zealand,” Friday said.

U.S. WOMEN FINISH FOURTH

The top three women’s teams — New Zealand, Australia and Canada — will leave in the order in which they arrived after finishing first, second and third, respectively.

But for the Americans, who took home their second consecutive top-four finish on Saturday after finishing second in Sydney, there were plenty of things to like, too.

“I thought (we’ve) done really well,” coach Richie Walker said. “The reason being is we’ve made the top four two tournaments in a row, so I’m really proud of them.”

The Eagles lost to Ireland 24-21 in their first game Friday, but they rebounded later in the day with a 22-7 victory over Spain and a 14-7 win over Fiji.

A day later, they got their revenge over Ireland, winning 20-12 before falling in a close 12-7 semifinal against New Zealand.

Their loss to Canada — 31-7 — dropped them to fourth, but with that finish, they are in a tie for fifth overall with Russia at 34 points.

“We had eight players left for that last game so they had to really fight through knowing that we couldn’t have any substitutions, or one or two,” Walker said. “It was just tough, but it was a learning curve for us so we know now we have to go back to work.”

The learning experience for the staff, Walker said, came in player management, while for the players it came in embracing the bigger stage and getting more comfortable and confident with it.

“We think we’re starting to close the gap, which is good for us, and hopefully that gives us more girls that want to come and play the game and then also to have a more complete development group behind, and so we get that development group right, then that’s going to help our top group get right,” Walker said

