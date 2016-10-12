Rebels basketball picked eighth in the Mountain West

UNLV was picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West, the conference announced Wednesday at its basketball media day at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel.

No Rebels were selected to the preseason all-conference team.

San Diego State, which won the regular-season championship last season, received 23 first-place votes and was picked to win the league title. UNR was chosen second, New Mexico with three first-place votes was picked third and Fresno State was slotted at fourth with the other first-place vote. Fresno State won the conference tournament title last season.

New Mexico junior guard Elijah Brown was chosen the preseason Player of the Year. San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels and Utah State guard Koby McEwen were tabbed to be the top freshmen, and Aztecs sophomore guard Montaque Gill-Caesar was named the top newcomer.

Two Lobos made the preseason all-conference team — Brown and senior forward Tim Williams. Rounding up the team were San Diego State junior guard Trey Kell, Utah State senior wing Jalen Moore and UNR sophomore forward Cameron Oliver.

