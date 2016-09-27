5 players to watch in Saturday’s UNLV-Fresno State game

Five players to watch when UNLV’s football team plays Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium:

1. Lexington Thomas, RB, UNLV

The sophomore is 12th in the nation in rushing yards with 453 on 66 carries (6.9 ypc). He has three consecutive 100-yard games and six touchdowns, including a 85-yard run against Central Michigan and a 55-yarder on Saturday against Idaho. Fresno State gave up 334 yards rushing in Saturday’s 48-41 double-overtime loss to Tulsa, including 242 on 46 carries by D’Angelo Brewer.

2. Johnny Stanton, QB, UNLV

The junior rushed for 131 yards against Idaho and has 231 on the ground this season. However, he threw two interceptions for the third game in a row against Idaho and has completed only 50 of 107 passes for a 46.7 completion percentage that ranks last among Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks. He’s thrown for 676 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

3. Darren Woods Jr., WR, UNLV

The redshirt freshman compiled 180 all-purpose yards against Idaho, returning three kicks for 77 yards, catching four passes for 66 yards and running two reverses for 37 yards. Woods is second on the squad in receptions (11) and receiving yards (169) behind Devonte Boyd (15, 283).

4. Chason Virgil, QB, Fresno State

The redshirt freshman has compiled only a slightly better completion percentage than Stanton at 50.7 (72 of 142), which ranks No. 115 in the nation. He threw for 276 yards and a touchdown and ran for 47 yards and two scores against Tulsa. Virgil has thrown for 873 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

5. Jamire Jordan, WR, Fresno State

The sophomore had six receptions for 108 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown catch, against Tulsa and also scored on a 44-yard fumble recovery. Jordan, who also has a 85-yard touchdown grab this season, has 19 catches for 345 receiving yards.