5 things to watch for in Saturday’s UNLV-San Diego State game

Five things to look for when UNLV’s football team plays San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego:

1. If Donnel Pumphrey runs wild.

The Aztecs senior running back leads the nation in rushing yards (750) and rushing yards per game (187.5) and is tied for third in rushing touchdowns (eight) in only four games. In three career games against the Rebels, the Canyon Springs High School product has rushed for 393 yards and seven rushing touchdowns while averaging 8.02 yards per carry.

2. How Devonte Boyd performs.

The Rebels junior wide receiver had nine catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games this season against Jackson State and UCLA. But the Basic High product hasn’t reached the end zone since the first half of the opener and has been limited to nine catches for 110 yards and no scores in his last three games. He was held without a catch at Central Michigan for the first time in his career and had three catches for 46 yards in Saturday’s win over Fresno State.

3. If the Rebels offensive line allows a sack.

Last season, UNLV’s undersized offensive line finished 106th in the country in sacks allowed, with 33. This season, the Rebels’ much-improved, beefed-up front line has allowed only two sacks, ranking second in the nation behind Troy, which has allowed only one sack through five games.

4. How Dalton Sneed fares in his first road start.

It’ll be interesting to see what UNLV’s redshirt freshman quarterback does for an encore after producing a 91-yard touchdown run and 61-yard touchdown pass in a dazzling starting debut against the Bulldogs. Both teams have struggled defending the pass, so Sneed could help turn the tide of the game by completing a couple of long balls.

5. If the Rebels can run on the Aztecs.

In a battle of wills, UNLV’s rushing offense, ranked ninth in the nation (273 ypg), will run into an Aztecs rushing defense ranked 14th in the country (99.3 ypg). Rebels sophomore Lexington Thomas was held to a season-low 19 yards on 15 carries against Fresno State but still is 26th in the nation in rushing yards (472) and has seven rushing touchdowns. True freshman Charles Williams had a career-high 153 rushing yards against his hometown school and is second on the team in rushing with 313 yards.

