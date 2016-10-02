Dalton Sneed debuts as starting quarterback for UNLV Rebels

UNLV redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed made his first collegiate start Saturday, filling in for the injured Johnny Stanton in the Rebels’ 45-20 victory over Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium in the Mountain West opener for both teams.

Sneed had attempted just one pass before Saturday, which he completed for 6 yards.

Sneed didn’t have many attempts in the first half, as the Rebels entered the game as one of the top running teams in the country, but he did complete his first two passes, first to Andrew Price for 6 yards and then to Darren Woods Jr. for 14.

In the second quarter, Sneed found Elijah Trosclair for a 61-yard pass for his first career touchdown. That was also Trosclair’s first career reception.

Rebels hurt by deep ball again

A week ago, Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan aired it out, throwing 11 deep balls against UNLV in the Vandals’ victory.

He completed three of those passes and drew two pass interference penalties.

On Saturday, Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil also hurt the Rebels with a long pass.

Virgil hit Aaron Peck with a 52-yard pass in the second quarter. Shortly after, he found Peck again for a 15-yard TD to tie the score 7-7.

Fresno-Las Vegas connection

The Bulldogs boast two linebackers from Las Vegas — Robert Stanley and Nela Otukolo.

Both are familiar with UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, having played for him at Bishop Gorman High School.

Also, the Rebels have four players who hail from Fresno, California — Matt Lea, David Tate Jr., Leevel Tatum III and Charles Williams.

Sanchez defers

The Rebels won the coin toss Saturday and opted to defer.

That was the first time in Sanchez’s 17-game UNLV coaching career that he has done that.

Up next: San Diego State Aztecs

The Rebels will head to San Diego State next week.

The Aztecs, who were ranked 19th before losing to South Alabama 42-24 on Saturday, have made a habit of beating the Rebels in San Diego. UNLV will be looking for its first victory at Qualcomm Stadium since 2000.

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey, who entered Saturday’s game second in the nation in rushing yards, is a Las Vegas native and a Canyon Springs High graduate.

Betsy Helfand can be reached at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @BetsyHelfand.