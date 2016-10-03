First look at UNLV’s next opponent: San Diego State

UNLV’s football team (2-3, 1-0 Mountain West) will try to build on Saturday’s 45-20 win over Fresno State when it plays at San Diego State (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about the Aztecs:

Who: San Diego State Aztecs

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Qualcomm Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Line: San Diego State -15

Series: San Diego State leads 16-9

Last meeting: San Diego State 52, UNLV 14 (Nov. 21, 2015 at Sam Boyd Stadium)

2015 record: 11-3 (8-0 MW)

2016 record: 3-1 (beat New Hampshire 31-0, California 45-40, Illinois 42-28, lost 42-24 to South Alabama on Saturday)

Head coach: Rocky Long (overall record: 111-93, 17th year; school record: 46-24, sixth year)

Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense

Three players to watch: RB Donnel Pumphrey, RB Rashaad Penny, QB Christian Chapman

About the Aztecs:

— The Aztecs were 19th in the nation, their highest ranking in 39 years, before Saturday’s 42-24 upset loss at South Alabama.

— The loss to South Alabama snapped San Diego State’s 13-game winning streak, which was the second-longest in the country behind Alabama (17).

— Pumphrey, a Canyon Springs High School product, had 151 yards rushing and a touchdown in Saturday’s loss for his 25th career 100-yard rushing game. The reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year leads the nation in rushing with 750 yards and has eight touchdowns in only four games.

— The Aztecs have won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Rebels, who haven’t won at Qualcomm Stadium since 2000.

— Quarterback Christian Chapman has completed 54 of 89 passes this season for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and and two interceptions.

— Receiver Mikah Holder has 12 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns for a 24.2-yard average.

— San Diego State started 1-3 last season before winning nine consecutive conference games, including a 27-24 victory over Air Force for the Mountain West title. The Aztecs have won 11 straight conference home games and 16 of their last 17.

— San Diego State was only the second unanimous preseason pick to win its (West) Division.

— Aztecs offensive coordinator Jeff Horton and special teams coach Bobby Hauck both coached at UNLV and wide receivers coach Hunkie Cooper played for the Rebels and coached Pumphrey at Canyon Springs.