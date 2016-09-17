RJ Picks: UNLV at Central Michigan

UNLV faces the Central Michigan Chippewas at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. today.
Kickoff is at noon and the Rebels are 11 1/2-point underdogs.
We’ve made our picks below.
Dewey record: 1-0
Prediction: Central Michigan 34, UNLV 27. The Rebels will keep it close but won't get enough stops to pull off the upset. #RJpicks— Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) September 17, 2016
Bradley record: 1-0
CMU 38, UNLV 27. Rebels out up a fight and beat the spread. #RJpicks— Bill Bradley (@billbradleyLV) September 17, 2016
Steidler record: 0-1
Prediction: CMU 38, UNLV 30 - Rebels keep it close for 3Q, but Chippewas close it out at home #RJpicks— Brett Steidler (@bsteid) September 17, 2016
Leiker record: 1-0
Prediction: Central Michigan 33, UNLV 24. No letdown for CMU after shocking ending at Oklahoma St. Another nice effort from Rebels. #RJpicks— Allen Leiker (@AllenLeikerLVRJ) September 17, 2016
Fratto record: 1-0
Prediction: #UNLVfb 30, CMU 27 HC John Bonamego (former Lions SPteams) defense is stout against run so Rebs get 'em through the air #RJPicks— Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) September 16, 2016
RJ Picks overall record: 6-1