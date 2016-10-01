Posted 

RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Fresno State

RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Fresno State

web1_web_unlv_helmet_7124091.jpgBuy Photo
(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

UNLV hosts Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium tonight.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 9 1/2-point favorites.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Youmans record: 1-1

Dewey record: 1-2

Bradley record: 1-2

Steidler record: 0-3

Manzano record: 2-0

Leiker record: 1-1

Fratto record: 1-2

RJ Picks overall record: 7-12
 