RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Fresno State

UNLV hosts Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium tonight.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 9 1/2-point favorites.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Prediction: UNLV 34, Fresno St 24. Last week was a fiasco for both teams. The Rebels should be better with Dalton Sneed at QB #RJpicks — Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) October 1, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 24, Fresno State 21. Dalton Sneed provides spark at QB, Rebels control clock w/ running game to snap 3-game skid. #RJpicks — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 1, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 33, Fresno 27 ... But check with @gmanzano24. He seems to have a handle on this team #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) October 1, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 28, Fresno St 25, OT. Rebels go overtime again but this time find a way win. #RJPicks — Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) October 1, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 31, Fresno State 27. Rebels will ride running game against awful FSU DL to recover from embarrassment vs. Idaho. #RJpicks — Allen Leiker (@AllenLeikerLVRJ) October 1, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 34, Fresno St 24 Defensively challenged Bulldogs will have trouble stopping Rebels on 3rd down. Home team steps up #RJPicks — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) October 1, 2016

Youmans record: 1-1Dewey record: 1-2Bradley record: 1-2Steidler record: 0-3Manzano record: 2-0Leiker record: 1-1Fratto record: 1-2RJ Picks overall record: 7-12