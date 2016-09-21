Posted 

RJ sports editor Bill Bradley, reporter Todd Dewey talk UNLV football — VIDEO

RJ sports editor Bill Bradley, reporter Todd Dewey talk UNLV football — VIDEO

web1_fbc-unlvnotes-sep14_091316cs_004_7062872.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, center, watches a team drill during practice at Rebel Park in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

Review-Journal sports editor Bill Bradley welcomed the RJ’s UNLV football beat reporter Todd Dewey for his biweekly Facebook Live lunchtime chat Wednesday.

This week we discussed everything UNLV football from how the season is going to the possibility of the Rebels getting a bowl game this year.

Check out the full video below.

Questions for Facebook Live lunchtime chats, which are held every other Wednesday, can be sent to bbradley@reviewjournal.com.

Follow RJ Sports on Facebook here and on Twitter @RJ_Sports.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...