UNLV football recruiting update: 2 California players get offers

The UNLV Rebels have offered scholarships to two players the past two weeks in tight end Noah Bean from Grace Brethren High School in Simi Valley, California, and defensive end Nate Neal from Etiwanda (California) High School.

UNLV is still compiling a list of recruits who are expected to attend Saturday’s game against Colorado State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV commit Jamaal Neal had another big game for Los Angeles’ South Gate High School, rushing for 143 yards and a touchdown and reeling in four receptions for 95 yards and a score Friday to help the Rams to a 33-3 win over Bell.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound Neal, a two-star H-back/fullback, is one of six recruits who’ve verbally committed to the Rebels’ 2017 recruiting class.

Here’s an update on the other five commits:

— Farrell Hester, a two-star inside linebacker from two-time defending mythical national champion Bishop Gorman (8-0), had three tackles Friday in the Gaels’ 58-0 home win over Clark.

— Tariq Hollandsworth, a running back from Sacramento (California) High School, rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries Friday to help the Dragons to a 74-0 rout of Sacramento’s Valley High.

— Jaelon Darden, a three-star wide receiver from Houston’s Heights High School, committed to UNLV on Aug. 12. His stats were unavailable.

— Johnny Johnson III, a two-star wide receiver from Chandler (Arizona) High, had a bye week.

— Marckell Grayson, a two-star quarterback from Desert Pines High School, was the team’s first commit on March 5th. Grayson suffered a season-ending knee injury during an Aug. 26 win over Centennial.

