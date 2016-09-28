Posted 

UNLV football recruiting update: Rebels have 6 commitments

Bishop Gorman linebacker Farrell Hester, right, tackles Arbor View running back Curtis Jones in the first half of the NIAA Sunset Region Championship game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV second-year coach Tony Sanchez already has brought in two talented recruiting classes, including arguably the best one in school history in February that featured a Rebels-record 10 three-star recruits.

We’ll keep you updated on UNLV’s 2017 recruiting class each week throughout the 2016 season. Here are the current oral commits:

— Farrell Hester (6-0, 235), two-star inside linebacker, Bishop Gorman. Committed May 24, 2016. Tackle, fumble recovery in 42-0 win over Bonanza.

— Jamaal Neal (6-1, 225), two-star H-back/fullback, South Gate (Los Angeles). Committed July 14. Had 168 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries and a 28-yard touchdown catch in 41-27 loss to Salesian.

— Jaelon Darden (5-9, 160), three-star wide receiver, John H. Reagan (Houston). Committed Aug. 12, 2016.

— Johnny Johnson III (6-0, 194), two-star wide receiver, Chandler (Chandler, Arizona). Committed Aug. 12, 2016. Had five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

— Tariq Hollandsworth (6-0, 206), running back, Sacramento (Sacramento, Calif.). Committed in April 2016. Had 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries and two catches for 25 yards.

— Marckell Grayson (6-1, 195), two-star quarterback, Desert Pines High School. Committed March 5, 2016. Grayson suffered a season-ending knee injury during Aug. 26 win over Centennial.

 

