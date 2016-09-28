UNLV football recruiting update: Rebels have 6 commitments

UNLV second-year coach Tony Sanchez already has brought in two talented recruiting classes, including arguably the best one in school history in February that featured a Rebels-record 10 three-star recruits.

We’ll keep you updated on UNLV’s 2017 recruiting class each week throughout the 2016 season. Here are the current oral commits:

— Farrell Hester (6-0, 235), two-star inside linebacker, Bishop Gorman. Committed May 24, 2016. Tackle, fumble recovery in 42-0 win over Bonanza.

— Jamaal Neal (6-1, 225), two-star H-back/fullback, South Gate (Los Angeles). Committed July 14. Had 168 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries and a 28-yard touchdown catch in 41-27 loss to Salesian.

— Jaelon Darden (5-9, 160), three-star wide receiver, John H. Reagan (Houston). Committed Aug. 12, 2016.

— Johnny Johnson III (6-0, 194), two-star wide receiver, Chandler (Chandler, Arizona). Committed Aug. 12, 2016. Had five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

— Tariq Hollandsworth (6-0, 206), running back, Sacramento (Sacramento, Calif.). Committed in April 2016. Had 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries and two catches for 25 yards.

— Marckell Grayson (6-1, 195), two-star quarterback, Desert Pines High School. Committed March 5, 2016. Grayson suffered a season-ending knee injury during Aug. 26 win over Centennial.