UNLV roundup: Harden’s first goal lifts women’s soccer team past Air Force

Jordan Harden scored her first goal of the season to lift UNLV past Air Force 1-0 in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Friday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Harden redirected a corner kick from fellow defender Paige Almendariz in the 74th minute for the Rebels (12-3-1, 5-1-1), who are 5-0-1 in their past six matches.

The Falcons (6-6-2, 2-4-1) were outshot 16-9, with Jordan Magnin notching a match-best six shots for UNLV. Jordan Sallee had three saves in the shutout.

MEN’S SOCCER: At Johann Memorial Field, Niki Jackson scored two goals 51 seconds apart in the second half to rally Grand Canyon (4-6-3, 1-1-3) to a 2-2 tie with UNLV (4-9-1, 2-2-1) in a Western Athletic Conference match.

Jordan Chavez scored his first goal of the season in the 35th minute, assisted by Oscar Velazquez, and Danny Musovski scored on a penalty kick in the 59th minute for his seventh goal of the season to put the Rebels up 2-0.

Jackson’s goals, in the 69th and 70th minutes, gave him 11 this season.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: At Albuquerque, N.M., seniors Carol Yang and Paola Artiga notched victories to advance to the singles quarterfinals in the USTA/ITA Mountain Region Championships.

Top-seeded Yang downed Chiara Tomasetti of Northern Arizona 6-4, 6-2, and Paola Artiga downed Denver’s Arisha Ladhani 6-1, 6-2.

Two UNLV sophomores — seventh-seeded Aiwen Zhu and 13th-seeded Anna Bogoslavets — were ousted. Zhu lost 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 to Air Force’s Chloe Forlini, and Bogoslavets fell 6-2, 6-2 to Utah’s Margo Fletcher.

Bogoslavets had her 26-match win streak halted. It was the second-longest in Rebels history behind Lucia Batta’s 28-match run in 2013.