1986-87 Final Four Rebels to be honored during UNLV-UNR game Saturday

The UNLV men’s basketball team fought its way into the NCAA Final Four for the second time three decades ago, and the team will return to the Thomas & Mack Center court this weekend.

The 1986-87 team, coached by the late Jerry Tarkanian, will be honored during halftime when the Rebels host in-state rival UNR on Saturday, the school announced Thursday.

UNLV went to the 1987 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the West and faced Idaho State, Kansas State, Wyoming and Iowa before falling to Indiana in the Final Four, 97-93. Indiana went on to win the National Championship and the Rebels finished the season 37-2.

Players from the 1986-87 team who will be in attendance Saturday include Freddie Banks, Jarvis Basnight, Stacey Cvijanovich, Gary Graham, Eldridge Hudson, Gerald Paddio, Leon Symanski, Mark Wade, David Willard and Lawrence West.

The game tips at 3 p.m. PST Saturday.

Come out to the @ThomasAndMack on Saturday as #UNLVmbb faces UNR in a @NVGovSeries game at 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/S8I643Hvb5 — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) February 24, 2017

