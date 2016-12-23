3 takeaways from the UNLV Rebels’ loss to No. 3 Kansas

Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 71-53 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

1. DECEMBER IS JUST ABOUT OVER.

Most UNLV fans went into this month with one eye closed (some with two), and rightfully so. This Rebels team wasn’t equipped to handle a nonconference schedule that included ranked teams Duke, Oregon and Kansas within 12 days of one another, and they lost to those teams by a combined 87 points.

The good news for the Rebels was they showed progress, with the 94-45 loss to the Blue Devils on Dec. 10 being the worst of it. They played Oregon to within four points by halftime on Saturday, then outscored Kansas 33-29 in the second half.

“Even though we were down, we were still fighting to get back,” UNLV forward Christian Jones said.

None of that is to suggest the Rebels should start accepting moral victories, but noticeable improvement is something to look for during a rebuilding process.

“I feel like these three games were a great learning experience for our team,” UNLV forward Tyrell Green said. “And I feel like we’re going to be ready to go for conference play.”

2. BUT DECEMBER IS NOT QUITE OVER.

The worst might not be over for the Rebels. Yes, they are done with the toughest part of the competition, but that doesn’t mean the Rebels will start racking up victories in the Mountain West, even as down as the league is this season.

UNLV has two conference games before the end of the calendar year, and neither is easy. The Rebels travel to Colorado State on Wednesday, a place where they have lost the past five times. Wyoming visits the T&M on New Year’s Eve, and the Cowboys are the conference’s most improved team at 10-2.

So UNLV could go into 2017 suddenly 0-2 in league play.

That’s why it’s imperative for the Rebels to build on what they accomplished in the second half against Kansas.

“From where the program was and what we needed to do, we’re showing signs that we achieved some (progress),” Rebels coach Marvin Menzies said. “There’s a lot of basketball left, so we haven’t proved it yet. I’m hopeful and optimistic that we will continue this progression and kind of play off this second half.”

3. JOSH JACKSON IS WORTH PAYING TO WATCH.

The freshman Kansas guard came into the season with a lot of hype, and it’s easy to see why after the start he’s had.

UNLV could barely defend Jackson, who opened with 10 points and five rebounds in his first nine minutes. He finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, showing the kind of athleticism expected from a probable high lottery NBA Draft pick.

None