3 takeaways from the UNLV Rebels-San Diego State game

SAN DIEGO — Three takeaways from the UNLV basketball team’s 77-64 Mountain West loss to San Diego State on Sunday at Viejas Arena:

1. THIS IS NO LONGER A RIVALRY

The UNLV-San Diego State series used to be the Mountain West’s best and most intense, but that was before the Aztecs began to dominate. Now at 10 San Diego State victories in a row (the past four by double digits), the rivalry is, at best, on life support.

Hard to imagine this rivalry even meant much to the Rebels who played Sunday. None of them had suited up for UNLV at San Diego State, so there was no personal history to go on.

UNLV’s three returning players: Jalen Poyser was suspended for his game, Dwayne Morgan is out for the season for hip and shoulder injuries, and Tyrell Green didn’t play last season because of injuries.

And San Diego State’s players made it clear the series was no longer a rivalry to them.

“I feel like they try to make it more than what it is,” Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley said of the Rebels. “I feel like a lot of teams do that, but I feel like our rival is something where the whole city anticipates it. It’s a whole collection of people that just want to see this game. Playing them isn’t something like that. It’s just another game, in our eyes at least.”

San Diego State didn’t attract a sellout crowd for this game, which used to be a given.

“My first couple of years here, they had some vet guys, we had vet guys,” San Diego State senior forward Matt Shrigley said. “They were going at it before I was even here, so when I was a freshman, our seniors and their seniors were going at it. Definitely, definitely a change from that tone.

“It’s just not the same vibe that it used to be.”

2. CLOSING AGAIN A PROBLEM

Give UNLV credit for closing a 17-point deficit to six with 4:42 left, but the Rebels again couldn’t finish.

They have lost seven consecutive games, and four of those defeats were by a total of 10 points.

“It’s one of those deals where you’re proud of their fight, but you really want to see them put two halves together,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “There’s not a lot of time left to get into a winning column, but there is time to improve, and we’ll keep fighting and do that.”

3. STAYING BACK

Menzies didn’t travel back to Las Vegas with the team, opting to remain in Southern California and recruit. Assistant coach Eric Brown was in Los Angeles on Friday scouting players.

Bryce Hamilton, a 6-foot 2-inch guard from Pasadena, California, tweeted Saturday he was offered a scholarship by the Rebels.

Much appreciation to Coach Menzies and the coaching staff at UNLV for offering me a scholarship. I feel very blessed! pic.twitter.com/e9XwPHuMa5 — bryce hamilton (@bham_10) February 18, 2017

UNLV’s program has got to be about the future, especially if the Rebels want to avoid repeating seasons like this one.

