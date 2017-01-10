5 players to watch in the UNLV-New Mexico game Tuesday

Five players to watch in the UNLV basketball team’s game at New Mexico at 6 p.m. PST Tuesday:

1. Tim Williams, senior forward, New Mexico: He leads the Lobos with 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Also has made 59.5 percent of his shots.

2. Elijah Brown, junior guard, New Mexico: Brown was chosen as the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. He hasn’t quite played up to that level, but still averages 17.3 points.

3. Jalen Poyser, sophomore guard, UNLV: He has cooled off since his hot start, but remains UNLV’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

4. Tyrell Green, senior forward, UNLV: He is also struggling to reclaim rhythm from earlier play. He is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.

5. Jovan Mooring, junior guard, UNLV: He could receive his first start at point guard. He has been playing starter-type minutes anyway.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.