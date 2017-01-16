5 players to watch in UNLV basketball games this week

Here are five players to watch in the UNLV basketball team’s games at the Thomas & Mack Center against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Air Force at 3 p.m. Saturday:

1. Jeremy Hemsley, sophomore guard, San Diego State: Was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year last season by the coaches. Now averages a team-best 16.1 points.

2. Trey Kell, junior guard, San Diego State: Coaches named him first-team All-Mountain West last season. This season, Kell averages 12.6 points and is tied for the team lead with 25 steals.

3. Hayden Graham, senior forward, Air Force: Leads the Falcons in scoring (12.5 points per game) and rebounding (5.3). His five double-doubles last season were the most for an Air Force player in 16 years.

4. Zylan Cheatham, sophomore forward, San Diego State: Leads the Aztecs with 6.7 rebounds per game. Also averages 10.8 points.

5. Zach Kocur, senior guard, Air Force: Averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in final six games last season. Now averaging 10.5 and 4.7.

