5 players to watch in UNLV basketball games this week

San Diego State's Zylan Cheatham (14) defends the ball from Boise State's Nick Duncan (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Boise State won 78-66. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Air Force guard Zach Kocur steals the ball from Utah State guard Koby McEwen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Clune Arena on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdoc/The Gazette via AP)

San Diego State guard Trey Kell makes a shot and is fouled by Utah State guard Diogo Brito during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in San Diego. (Chadd Cady/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

San Diego State guard Jeremy Hemsley defends against Utah State guard Koby McEwen during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in San Diego. (Chadd Cady/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Air Force forward Hayden Graham goes up for a shot against San Jose State guard Brandon Clarke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Here are five players to watch in the UNLV basketball team’s games at the Thomas & Mack Center against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Air Force at 3 p.m. Saturday:

1. Jeremy Hemsley, sophomore guard, San Diego State: Was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year last season by the coaches. Now averages a team-best 16.1 points.

2. Trey Kell, junior guard, San Diego State: Coaches named him first-team All-Mountain West last season. This season, Kell averages 12.6 points and is tied for the team lead with 25 steals.

3. Hayden Graham, senior forward, Air Force: Leads the Falcons in scoring (12.5 points per game) and rebounding (5.3). His five double-doubles last season were the most for an Air Force player in 16 years.

4. Zylan Cheatham, sophomore forward, San Diego State: Leads the Aztecs with 6.7 rebounds per game. Also averages 10.8 points.

5. Zach Kocur, senior guard, Air Force: Averaged 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in final six games last season. Now averaging 10.5 and 4.7.

