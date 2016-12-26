Posted Updated 

5 players to watch in UNLV Rebels games this week

Wyoming forward Hayden Dalton (20) dives to save the ball in front of California guard Don Coleman (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Wyoming guard Jason McManamen (23) moves with the ball while being defended by UNLV guard Ike Nwamu (34)during the first half at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Five players to watch in UNLV basketball games this week at Colorado State at 8 p.m. PST Wednesday and against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center at 1 p.m. Saturday:

1. Gian Clavell, senior guard, Colorado State: Between injuries and off-field issues, Clavell hasn’t been on the court as much as the Rams would have liked, but there is no denying his ability. A broken hand prematurely ended his season last year when Clavell was averaging 20.8 points and 6.9 rebounds after 10 games. An arrest this season for false imprisonment resulted in a suspension that lasted about a month before he was reinstated Dec. 9. Clavell averages 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

2. Jason McManamen, senior guard, Wyoming: The 3-point specialist (he is 37 of 102 from beyond the arc) averages 15.0 points. McNamamen comes of a 23-point performance against Southern California in which he made 6 of 14 from 3-point range.

3. Emmanuel Omogbo, senior forward, Colorado State: He leads the Mountain West with 10.5 rebounds per game, and tops the Rams with an 11.8-point scoring average.

4. Justin James, sophomore guard, Wyoming: Amazing James leads the Cowboys with a 16.8-point average, even though he doesn’t start. Also averages 4.6 rebounds.

5. Hayden Dalton, junior forward, Wyoming: Another reserve who has made a big impact, averaging 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. He has four consecutive double-doubles.

