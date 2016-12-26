5 players to watch in UNLV Rebels games this week

Five players to watch in UNLV basketball games this week at Colorado State at 8 p.m. PST Wednesday and against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center at 1 p.m. Saturday:

1. Gian Clavell, senior guard, Colorado State: Between injuries and off-field issues, Clavell hasn’t been on the court as much as the Rams would have liked, but there is no denying his ability. A broken hand prematurely ended his season last year when Clavell was averaging 20.8 points and 6.9 rebounds after 10 games. An arrest this season for false imprisonment resulted in a suspension that lasted about a month before he was reinstated Dec. 9. Clavell averages 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

2. Jason McManamen, senior guard, Wyoming: The 3-point specialist (he is 37 of 102 from beyond the arc) averages 15.0 points. McNamamen comes of a 23-point performance against Southern California in which he made 6 of 14 from 3-point range.

3. Emmanuel Omogbo, senior forward, Colorado State: He leads the Mountain West with 10.5 rebounds per game, and tops the Rams with an 11.8-point scoring average.

4. Justin James, sophomore guard, Wyoming: Amazing James leads the Cowboys with a 16.8-point average, even though he doesn’t start. Also averages 4.6 rebounds.

5. Hayden Dalton, junior forward, Wyoming: Another reserve who has made a big impact, averaging 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. He has four consecutive double-doubles.

