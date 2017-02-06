5 players to watch in UNLV Rebels games this week

Here are five players to watch in the UNLV basketball team’s games at UNR at 8 p.m. Wednesday and against San Jose State at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

1. Cameron Oliver, sophomore forward, UNR: A candidate for Mountain West Player of the Year, he averages 14.9 points and 8.2 rebounds. Also leads the conference with 2.8 blocked shots per game.

2. Jordan Caroline, sophomore guard/forward, UNR: Has posted similar numbers to Oliver, averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds. A transfer from Southern Illinois, where Caroline averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in the 2014-15 season.

3. Marcus Marshall, senior guard, UNR: Leads the Mountain West with 20.3 points per game and 83 3-pointers (3.6 average). Played three seasons at Missouri State before transferring in 2015.

4. Brandon Clarke, sophomore forward, San Jose State: UNLV saw up close on Jan. 28 at San Jose State how difficult Clarke is to defend when he totaled 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Spartans to a 76-72 victory. For the season, he averages 18.6 points and 8.0 rebounds.

5. Ryan Welage, sophomore forward, San Jose State: The Rebels also had their troubles against Welage in that first meeting. He scored 19 points, and for the season averages 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.

