Breaking down today’s UNLV Rebels-UNR game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against UNR at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

D.J. Fenner lit up the Rebels for 37 points in the meeting in Reno, and he isn’t even the Wolf Pack’s prime scoring option. Marcus Marshall averages 19.4 points, which leads the Mountain West. Jovan Mooring tops UNLV with a 12.5-point average.

Edge: UNR

FRONTCOURT

UNLV cannot match up with UNR’s Cameron Oliver, who is 6 feet 8 inches and 235 pounds and can dominate inside and shoot from outside. He averages 15.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. Teammate Jordan Caroline, who averages 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds, also is a load to handle.

Edge: UNR

BENCH

Neither team is deep, but this is one area where the Rebels have more potential. Two of their three leading scorers — Tyrell Green (12.0 points per game) and Jalen Poyser (11.4) — are reserves. Counting on consistent production is the question, but both are capable or providing some needed scoring.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

UNLV, like just about every team, is more competitive at home, going 8-8 so far. But the Rebels are on an eight-game slide, and they aren’t playing with much confidence. UNR is trying to win the Mountain West regular-season championship, and the Wolf Pack players have added incentive to win with former UNLV coach Dave Rice on their bench.

Edge: UNR

BETTING LINE

UNR -8; total 149

