Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

Kris Clyburn led six UNLV players in double figures, recording a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Rebels defeated Dakota Wesleyan 96-80 in an exhibition basketball game on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Clyburn also had five steals.

Also for UNLV, Jalen Poyser had 15 points and five assists, Tyrell Green and Christian Jones each scored 14, and Uche Ofoegbu and Jovan Mooring each finished with 10 points.

UNLV made 52.1 percent of its shots and outrebounded the Tigers 44-35.

Trae Vandeberg led Wesleyan, an NAIA Division II school with 18 points.

UNLV next plays another exhibition against New Mexico Highlands at 7 p.m. Friday at the T&M.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.