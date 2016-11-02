Posted Updated 

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_858_7265067.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) extends to block the shot of Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Lindsay (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_878_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) tries to drive past Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Lindsay (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_877_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Zion Morgan (10) shoots over Dakota Wesleyan's Jade Miller (12) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_876_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Larry Bush (0) shoots over Dakota Wesleyan's Jesse Taylor (44) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_875_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Jaylan Ballou (20) shoots over Dakota Wesleyan's Jade Miller (12) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_874_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Jaylan Ballou (20) shoots over Dakota Wesleyan's Jason Spicer (40) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_872_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1) drives past a Dakota Wesleyan's Jason Spicer (40) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_871_7265067.jpg
The UNLV dance team performs during the Rebel's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_870_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Troy Baxter (31) fights for a rebound with Dakota Wesleyan's Jade Miller (12) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_869_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Uche Ofoegbu (2) drives past Dakota Wesleyan's Jason Spicer (40) and Jade Miller (12) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_868_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Uche Ofoegbu (2) shoots over a Dakota Wesleyan defender at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_867_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) drives past Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Martin (11) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_866_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) drives around Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Lindsay (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_865_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Uche Ofoegbu (2) get's tied up with Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Lindsay (3) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_864_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Christian Jones (20) dunks over Dakota Wesleyan's Coby Johnson (24) and Jason Spicer (40) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_863_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Christian Jones (20) dunks over Dakota Wesleyan's Coby Johnson (24) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_862_7265067.jpg
The UNLV cheerleading team performs during the Rebel's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_861_7265067.jpg
The UNLV cheerleading team performs during the Rebel's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_859_7265067.jpg
UNLV's fans scream to try and distract Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Martin (11) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_851_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) reaches to block the shot of Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Martin (11) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_854_7265067.jpg
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies watches his team play during the Rebel's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_853_7265067.jpg
UNLV's Christian Jones (20) extends to block the shot of Dakota Wesleyan's Jason Spicer (40) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_856_7265067.jpg
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies argues a call during the Rebel's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_855_7265067.jpg
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies argues a call during the Rebel's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_852_7265067.jpg
Dakota Wesleyan's Trae Bergh (3) leaps over UNLV defenders at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_860_7265067.jpg
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies argues a call during the Rebel's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clyburn leads UNLV to exhibition win over Dakota Wesleyan

web1_bkc-unlv_110116bh_857_7265067.jpg
The UNLV dance team performs during the Rebel's matchup with Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Kris Clyburn led six UNLV players in double figures, recording a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Rebels defeated Dakota Wesleyan 96-80 in an exhibition basketball game on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Clyburn also had five steals.

Also for UNLV, Jalen Poyser had 15 points and five assists, Tyrell Green and Christian Jones each scored 14, and Uche Ofoegbu and Jovan Mooring each finished with 10 points.

UNLV made 52.1 percent of its shots and outrebounded the Tigers 44-35.

Trae Vandeberg led Wesleyan, an NAIA Division II school with 18 points.

UNLV next plays another exhibition against New Mexico Highlands at 7 p.m. Friday at the T&M.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 