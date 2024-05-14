90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball earns invite to prestigious 2025 tournament

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) gets animated on the bench as UNLV leads during a second-round ...
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) gets animated on the bench as UNLV leads during a second-round NIT game between Boston College and UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Callie Lawson-Freeman is the Review-Journal's new reporter covering the Aces and UNLV. (Callie ...
Review-Journal hires new reporter to cover UNLV, Aces
Head coach Dave Rice talks to his team during a time out in their game against Southern Utah Sa ...
Hill: Dave Rice opens up about UNLV firing, unsettled legacy
Rebels land transfer portal commitment from former Boise State guard
Dave Rice, head coach of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, gestures during the exhibition basketball gam ...
Source: Ex-UNLV coach joining ex-Gorman star at Salt Lake college
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2024 - 12:51 pm
 

The UNLV men’s basketball team is headed back to the Maui Invitational as part of the 2025 field.

This one should actually take place in Hawaii.

The Rebels announced Tuesday they are part of the prestigious event’s field for the first time since 2020, when it was moved to North Carolina due to the pandemic.

UNLV also competed in the Maui Invitational in 1988, 2000 and 2015.

The 2025 field also includes Oregon, Southern California, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, Texas, Baylor and Creighton.

Games will be played at the Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 24-26. It will be the 42nd edition of the annual tournament and includes teams who have combined for 156 NCAA Tournament appearances, 19 Final Fours and five national titles.

UNLV went 0-3 their last appearance in the Maui Invitational, losing to North Carolina, Alabama and Davidson.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Autonomous vehicle company halts Vegas operations, lays off 129
recommend 2
Terrible’s hosting job fair to fill over 200 positions in Las Vegas
recommend 3
Nevada senators wants Yucca Mountain licensing law repealed
recommend 4
Woman struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in North Las Vegas
recommend 5
Man accused in shooting death of neighbor in Summerlin area
recommend 6
Want EDC tickets? There are still some left for sale