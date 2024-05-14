UNLV men’s basketball earns invite to prestigious 2025 tournament

The Rebels are participating in one of college basketball’s marquee events in 2025 for the first time since 2020.

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) gets animated on the bench as UNLV leads during a second-round NIT game between Boston College and UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The UNLV men’s basketball team is headed back to the Maui Invitational as part of the 2025 field.

This one should actually take place in Hawaii.

The Rebels announced Tuesday they are part of the prestigious event’s field for the first time since 2020, when it was moved to North Carolina due to the pandemic.

Nothing beats some hoops in Hawaii 🌴 We will be returning to the Maui Invitational field in 2025 😎☀️ pic.twitter.com/wNPlwLrK6Y — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) May 14, 2024

UNLV also competed in the Maui Invitational in 1988, 2000 and 2015.

The 2025 field also includes Oregon, Southern California, North Carolina State, Seton Hall, Texas, Baylor and Creighton.

Games will be played at the Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 24-26. It will be the 42nd edition of the annual tournament and includes teams who have combined for 156 NCAA Tournament appearances, 19 Final Fours and five national titles.

UNLV went 0-3 their last appearance in the Maui Invitational, losing to North Carolina, Alabama and Davidson.

