Ex-Clark High star chases dream in NBA Summer League

Guard Trey Woodbury, who played at Clark High School and one season at UNLV before transferring to Utah Valley, is with the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League.

Silver says NBA will explore expansion this year. What’s that mean for Vegas?

Trey Woodbury, second from right, watches on during an NBA Summer League game between the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Cox Pavilion on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He didn’t learn much German. Pretty much knew how to say “hello” and “thank you.” But it was another part of the journey for Trey Woodbury. Another step in the process.

Woodbury is the former UNLV and Utah Valley guard who is beginning to make his way through the process of professional basketball. He’s learning how tough things can be. He’s learning the business side.

“Just continue to believe in myself and believe in the work and continue to keep my head down,” Woodbury said. “If I do that, I believe that I’ll end up where I want to be.”

His dream is like so many and yet incredibly difficult to make reality. The pursuit of a spot in the NBA.

The 6-foot-4-inch Woodbury is playing in the NBA Summer League at UNLV with the Indiana Pacers. It has been difficult finding playing time. Small steps.

Utah Valley star

The former Clark High standout played one season at UNLV, where things didn’t go as planned upon his decision to stay home. An offseason knee injury never allowed him to get going, and he would see action in 22 games while averaging 1.4 points.

But then T.J. Otzelberger was named coach, and that spelled the end of Woodbury’s time with the Rebels. He transferred to Utah Valley and thrived under now-Cal coach Mark Madsen.

As a junior, Woodbury led the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game, helping the Wolverines to the Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship. He then averaged a team-high 30.8 minutes as a senior and 13.8 points. In between, there was another knee injury. His has been a roller coaster of a ride.

“It has been a long road for him, but it has also been a good one,” said Ben Woodbury, Trey’s father. “Being such big UNLV fans as we are, it was hard when they didn’t want him to stay. But things worked out for him. The NBA is such a competitive market place. I think he’s good enough to play here, but so is everyone else.”

Woodbury could always shoot. That was his primary skill at Clark, why UNLV recruited him, what made him so special. But he became more of a player at Utah Valley, more able to attack and finish and create.

Such talent was on display last season in Germany, where Woodbury played for Bamberg in the Bundesliga League. Many considered him one of the better rookie import players across Europe after he averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The 24-year-old then secured an invitation to Golden State’s minicamp before landing on Indiana’s summer roster. Small steps.

“(Germany) was good, it was crazy, it was different,” Woodbury said. “When I first got there, it was a huge culture shock. But over time, I really liked it, especially the basketball, which was great. They love basketball there, and every team we played had sold-out arenas. The league was super exciting and balanced and competitive.

“At first, I was nervous. I felt like nobody wanted to talk to me. But over time, I realized the Germans are good people who treated me really well.”

A tough road

This is the tough part. Making a difference at the highest of levels. Opening just one set of eyes. First, you need the opportunity. Then, you must produce. There are just so many good players. Summer League benches are littered with skilled players who often don’t get a chance to display their talent.

It’s often a tough road for those who aren’t in their second NBA season or weren’t drafted. Tough to convince a team that minutes should be thrown your way.

“It feels like time just flew by,” Woodbury said. “A lot has happened since I left (UNLV). It feels crazy being back in the Thomas & Mack. Everybody is good at this level. Everybody competes hard. It’s the little things that separate guys. Just waiting for that opportunity to show what I can do. Just have to be patient.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.