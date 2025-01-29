53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League announces dates for 2025 event in Las Vegas

Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) attempts to block Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia ...
Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) attempts to block Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives past New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges during the first half ...
Breaking down the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas: Who has the edge?
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic holds the series MVP trophy after Game 4 of the NBA basketba ...
Who are the 5 biggest betting long shots that have won NBA Finals?
NBA betting preview: Pros, public at odds over Knicks, 76ers
‘Resilient’ Christopher, Heat win NBA Summer League title — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 11:28 am
 

The NBA Summer League is returning to UNLV this summer for its 21st season.

The annual summer showcase featuring all 30 teams will run July 10-20 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, the NBA announced Monday.

The schedule, rosters and broadcast information has yet to be released. Fans can purchase tickets at NBAEvents.com.

The NBA Summer League has featured several future stars in Las Vegas, including 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and former MVPs Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

The Miami Heat defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 in overtime to win the 2024 Summer League championship. Josh Christopher was named MVP of the championship game after scoring 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES