NBA Summer League announces dates for 2025 event in Las Vegas

The NBA Summer League, featuring all 30 teams, announced the dates for this summer’s event on the campus of UNLV.

Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) attempts to block Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NBA Summer League is returning to UNLV this summer for its 21st season.

The annual summer showcase featuring all 30 teams will run July 10-20 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, the NBA announced Monday.

The schedule, rosters and broadcast information has yet to be released. Fans can purchase tickets at NBAEvents.com.

Mark your calendars! NBA 2K Summer League returns to Las Vegas this July. #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/kCgvcHeEyu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 27, 2025

The NBA Summer League has featured several future stars in Las Vegas, including 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and former MVPs Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

The Miami Heat defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 in overtime to win the 2024 Summer League championship. Josh Christopher was named MVP of the championship game after scoring 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting.

