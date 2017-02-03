Posted 

Committee completed for UNLV athletic director search

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV has formed its 17-member search committee for the new athletic director, and the head of the search firm will be in Las Vegas early next week as the process moves forward in earnest.

The committee includes 13 voting members and four others who will be part of the process by providing input and taking part in meetings. They include former Gov. Bob Miller and Boyd Gaming executive chairman Bill Boyd.

Men’s soccer coach Rich Ryerson and track coach Yvonne Wade are among the voting members of the committee, which is chaired by Nancy Rapoport, special counsel to university president Len Jessup.

“The bylaws worked beautifully,” Rapoport said Friday. “We’ve got a great committee, and I think we’re all ready to roll up our sleeves and get cracking.”

Todd Turner, who runs Collegiate Sports Associates, will arrive in Las Vegas on Monday night and meet with the committee Tuesday or Wednesday. Rapoport said she didn’t expect Turner to provide names of potential candidates.

“We’re treating this the way we would treat any other search,” Rapoport said. “When we have other people doing other types of searches, it’s important to get their take. It’s also important for us as names come on board to look at everybody.”

Athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy’s contract was extended until June 30 to help ease the transition to her successor, and then she will move to the UNLV Foundation. Rapoport said a new athletic director could be hired by the end of the academic year, which is May 13.

“We’re expecting it to go smoothly and reasonably quickly, but we’re casting a wide net,” Rapoport said.

The next task, she said, was for the committee to draft and post the advertisement for the position.

VOTING MEMBERS

Members of the search committee for the new UNLV athletic director:

Nancy Rapoport — Commitee chairwoman/special counsel to the president

Rich Ryerson — Men's soccer coach

Yvonne Wade — Track and field coach

Sage Sammons — Assistant athletic director of media relations

Chris Pugh — Coordinator of game operations

Tausha Smith — Director of equipment and purchasing

David Wedley — Director of student-athlete academic services

Kanani Espinoza — Graduate & Professional Student Association development officer for annual giving

Carlos Fernandez — Student body president

Savannah Baltera — CSUN assistant director/advisor

William (Bill) Robinson — Chairman of Faculty Senate/assistant professor

Nancy Lough — Professor/Intercollegiate Athletic Council director of marketing

Patrick Smith — Alumni Association chairman

Ex-offico members

Gov. Bob Miller, Robert J. Miller Consulting principal

Brackely Frayer, Faculty Athletics representative and chairman/executive director of Department of Theatre

Eric Toliver, Executive associate athletic director

Bill Boyd, Boyd Gaming executive chairman

 