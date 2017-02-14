Five players to watch in UNLV Rebels-San Diego State game

Here are five players to watch in the UNLV basketball team’s game at San Diego State at 1 p.m. Sunday:

1. Trey Kell, junior guard, San Diego State: Tied for the team lead with 14.1 points per game. Was chosen by the coaches last season as first-team All-Mountain West.

2. Jeremy Hemsley, sophomore guard, San Diego State: Averages 14.1 points and leads the Aztecs with 44 3-pointers. Coaches names him last season’s conference Freshman of the Year.

3. Jovan Mooring, junior guard, UNLV: Isn’t the most consistent, but is the Rebels’ most dynamic player. Averages 12.0 points and 4.0 assists.

4. Zylan Cheatham, sophomore forward, San Diego State: His 6.4 rebounding average leads the team. Also averages 9.8 points.

5. Tyrell Green, senior forward, UNLV: Recent hot play has made Green the Rebels’ leading scorer with a 12.2 average. Has found the shooting touch he had early in the season.

