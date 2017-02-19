Here’s how to watch UNLV basketball at San Diego State on Sunday

After a week off, the Rebels return to action this weekend and begin a two-game road trip at San Diego State on Sunday.

UNLV (10-16, 3-10 Mountain West) enter the Sunday afternoon game on a six-game losing streak with losses to Wyoming, San Jose State, New Mexico, Colorado State, UNR and San Jose State the last three weeks. The Rebels are 2-7 on the road this season.

San Diego State (15-10, 7-6 MW) enter the weekend game on a two-game winning streak with victories over Utah State and UNR this week. The Aztecs are 8-3 at home this season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Viejas Arena, San Diego

Time: 1 p.m. PST

TV: CBS Sports Network (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online: CBSSports.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

Wednesday: at Air Force, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

Feb. 25: vs. UNR, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Mar. 1: vs. Utah State, 8 p.m., ESPN U

Mar. 4: at Fresno State, 4 p.m., ESPN 3

