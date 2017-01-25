Here’s how to watch UNLV Basketball at Wyoming tonight

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels begin a two-game road trip tonight as they face Mountain West Conference opponent the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, Wyoming.

UNLV (10-10, 3-4 Mountain West) enters tonight’s game off Saturday’s double-overtime victory, 87-85, over Air Force at home. The Rebels are 2-4 on the road this season.

The Cowboys enter the matchup 13-7 on the season (3-4 MW) and a Saturday loss to New Mexico, 78-71. Wyoming is 10-1 at home this season.

The meeting is the second between the two sides as the Rebels hosted Wyoming on Dec. 31 at the Thomas & Mack. UNLV won 81-75.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming

Time: 6 p.m. PST

Online: Mountain West Network live stream / Twitter live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9FM)

NEXT UP

Jan. 28: at San Jose State

Feb. 1: vs. New Mexico

Feb. 4: vs. Colorado State

