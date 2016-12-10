How to watch UNLV vs. Duke at T-Mobile Arena Saturday

After a week off, the Runnin’ Rebels are back on the court Saturday to face Duke at T-Mobile Arena.

The Rebels haven’t faced Duke in 25 years, and the last meeting saw the Blue Devils upset UNLV 79-77 in the 1991 national semifinals.

UNLV (5-3) enters the game off a loss at Arizona State (97-73) last weekend that snapped the teams two-game win streak over Western Kentucky and Southern Utah.

Duke (9-1) enters the matchup on a seven-game win streak with its most recent victory over Florida on Tuesday, 84-74.

In anticipation for the big game, the arena sold out earlier this week.

If you don’t already have tickets, here’s how you can watch in Las Vegas:

Place: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 2:15 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM. 100.9 FM)

NEXT UP

(all times PST)

— Dec. 14 vs. Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

— Dec. 17 at Oregon, 8 p.m.

