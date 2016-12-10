How to watch UNLV vs. Duke at T-Mobile Arena Saturday

After a week off, the Runnin’ Rebels are back on the court Saturday to face Duke at T-Mobile Arena.
The Rebels haven’t faced Duke in 25 years, and the last meeting saw the Blue Devils upset UNLV 79-77 in the 1991 national semifinals.
UNLV (5-3) enters the game off a loss at Arizona State (97-73) last weekend that snapped the teams two-game win streak over Western Kentucky and Southern Utah.
Duke (9-1) enters the matchup on a seven-game win streak with its most recent victory over Florida on Tuesday, 84-74.
In anticipation for the big game, the arena sold out earlier this week.
If you don’t already have tickets, here’s how you can watch in Las Vegas:
Place: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 2:15 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN live stream
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM. 100.9 FM)
NEXT UP
(all times PST)
— Dec. 14 vs. Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
— Dec. 17 at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.