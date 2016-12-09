A look at the history between UNLV and Duke basketball — VIDEO

Posted Updated 

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewsik, center, offers his congratulations to UNLV players Stacey Augmon, left, and Larry Johnson, right, following the NCAA Final Four Championship game, April 2, 1990, in Denver, Colorado. The Rebels overwhelmed Duke with a 103-73 victory for the national title. (Ed Reinke/AP)

Stacey Augman removes the net following the NCAA Final Four Championship game, April 2, 1990, in Denver, Colorado. UNLV defeated Duke 103-73 for the national title. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters erected their ladders to display their appreciation for the Rebels. (James Kenney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip carries the message "Go Rebels" as the gaming city shows its support for the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, who are in Denver for the Final Four. (Rene Germanier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters erected their ladders to display their appreciation for the Rebels. (James Kenney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Larry Johnson and Stacey Augman wave to the crowd as Anderson Hunt and David Butler share laughs at Thomas & Mack during a welcome home party for UNLV Basketball. (Toru Kawana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anderson Hunt and company raise the number one signs after the championship game. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rebels huddle up in the middle of the court at the end of the game in Denver, April 2, 1990. . (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stacey Augman (l) goes up to block Duke forward Robert Brickey's shot during the first period of their NCAA Final Four Championship game Monday night in Denver. (David Longsteath/AP)

Jerry Tarkanian accepts the championship trophy. (Jim Caurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Bush welcomes the UNLV Runnin' Rebels and Stanford Cardinal, NCAA men and women's basketball champions, to the White House. Greg Anthony (middle) stands with President Bush (left) and Stanford coaches Tara Vanderveer and Trisha Stevens. (Ron Edmonds/AP)

UNLV fans celebrate prior to the start of the NCAA Final Four Championship game between the Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils, Denver, April 2, 1990. (Ed Reinke/AP)

UNLV players Moses Scurry, left, and Anderson Hunt hug their coach Jerry Tarkanian after their 103-73 victory over Duke in the NCAA Final Four Championship game, April 2, 1990, in Denver, Colorado. (Susan Ragan/AP)

Duke guard Bobby Hurley is trapped by UNLV guard Anderson Hunt, left, and Stacey Augmon, right, during the second half of their NCAA Final Four Championship game, in Denver, Colo., April 2, 1990. (Eric Risberg/AP)

UNLV forward Stacey Augmon, left, goes up to block Duke forward Robert Brickey's shot during the first period of their NCAA Final Four Championship game, Denver, April 2, 1990. (David Longstreath/AP)

UNLV forward Larry Johnson gets off shot beyond the defensive reach of Duke's Alaa Abdelnaby April 3,1990, in Denver, Colo. The Running Rebels kept the game out of reach for the Blue Devils by winning the Final Four championship game 103-73. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Duke Blue Devils Bobby Hurley (left) and teammate Alaa Abdelnaby sit dejectedly on the bench as their team gets run over by UNLV 103-73 in the championship game of the Final Four on Monday, April 2, 1990 in Denver. (Eric Risberg/AP)

In this April 2, 1990, file photo, UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels run over Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver. (Ed Reinke, File/AP)

Duke guard Bobby Hurley is trapped by UNLV guard Anderson Hunt (left) and Stacey Augmon (right) during the second half of their NCAA Final Four Championship Game at night on Monday, April 3, 1990 in Denver. (Eric Risberg/AP)

UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian is hugged by players as the final seconds of the Final Four tick towards victory over Duke University. The Runnin' Rebels beat the Blue Devils 103-73 for the biggest margin of victory in a Final Four Championship Game on April 2, 1990 in Denver. (Eric Risberg/AP)

UNLV's Moses Sourry (left) and teammate Anderson Hunt celebrate their team's handling of the Duke Blue Devils during Monday's Final Four Championship game on April 2, 1990 in Denver. (Eric Risbery/AP)

In this April 2, 1990, file photo UNLV head coach Jerry Tarkanian flashes a big smile during a press conference prior to facing Duke in the NCAA Final Four in Denver. (Eric Risberg, File/AP)

Duke guard Bobby Hurley questions his teammates after a Blue Devil turnover to UNLV during the first half of their NCAA Final Four Championship game on April 2, 1990 in Denver. UNLV dominated Duke at both ends of the court. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Duke forward Robert Brickey sits alone in the lockerroom after his team was crushed by the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, 103-73, in the NCAA Final Four Championship game Monday night in Denver. (Eric Risberg/AP)

With their NCAA trophy in hand, UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian and his players celebrate their Final Four victory over the Duke Blue Devils Monday 103-73. It was the largest margin of victory of any Final Four Championship game on April 3, 1990 in Denver. (Ed Reinke/AP)

In this April 1, 1990, file photo, Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewksi and UNLV head coach Jerry Tarkanian meet in passing between press conferences for the NCAA Championship game in Denver. (Ed Reinke, File/AP)

UNLV forward Larry Johnson keeps the ball in bounds behind his back while leaping over Duke players Thomas Hill (left) and Greg Koubek during the first half of Monday's Final Four Championship Game on April 2, 1990 in Denver. (Ed Reinke/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils meet again on Saturday for the first time in 25 years.

The two sides have some history — good and bad for both.

The last meeting, on Mar. 30, 1991, saw the Rebels get upset 79-77 by Duke in the 1991 national semifinals and Duke advancing to the National Championship game. Duke went on to beat Kansas 72-65 and become National Champions for the first time.

A year before, on April 2, 1990, the Blue Devils and Rebels saw a much different ending — the No. 1 seeded Rebels beat the No. 3 seeded Blue Devils 103-73 to win the National Championship.

Since both meetings, UNLV has seen a handful of coaches. Duke, though, is still coached by Mike Krzyzewski, who has been the Blue Devils head coach since the 1980 season.

Check out the video and pictures above of UNLV and Duke’s history.

Caitlin Lilly contributed to this story. Contact Kira Terry at kterry @reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 