A look at the history between UNLV and Duke basketball — VIDEO

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils meet again on Saturday for the first time in 25 years.

The two sides have some history — good and bad for both.

The last meeting, on Mar. 30, 1991, saw the Rebels get upset 79-77 by Duke in the 1991 national semifinals and Duke advancing to the National Championship game. Duke went on to beat Kansas 72-65 and become National Champions for the first time.

A year before, on April 2, 1990, the Blue Devils and Rebels saw a much different ending — the No. 1 seeded Rebels beat the No. 3 seeded Blue Devils 103-73 to win the National Championship.

Since both meetings, UNLV has seen a handful of coaches. Duke, though, is still coached by Mike Krzyzewski, who has been the Blue Devils head coach since the 1980 season.

Check out the video and pictures above of UNLV and Duke’s history.

