Marvin Menzies gives his word on UNLV Rebels season

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to a play against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies pinches his forehead while falling further behind Colorado State during their Mountain West Conference basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies looks up at the scoreboard in the first half of the Rebels road matchup with the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Lawlor Events Center, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies shouts to his team during a basketball game against New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jan 28, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at San Jose State Event Center. (Neville E. Guard/USA Today Sports)

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to a foul during the Rebels home matchup with the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies argues a call during the Rebels home matchup with San Diego State on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV men's basketball coach Marvin Menzies flashes a play during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Thomas and Mack Arena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Kansas defeated the Rebels. 71-53. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The stress of the season for UNLV first-year coach Marvin Menzies is most evident after games, as he often rubs his forehead before addressing the media.

He has been like a patient on a psychiatrist’s couch, offering a candid assessment on how a particular game played out.

The Rebels (10-16, 3-10 Mountain West) don’t play again until 1 p.m. Sunday at San Diego State, so this brief break is a good time to review Menzies’ quotes in better understanding how UNLV’s basketball season got to this point.

Nov. 11 — UNLV loses season opener 76-68 to South Alabama: “We needed to be more ready than we were tonight to get the win. But the way the guys were in the locker room, I was inspired by their pain. I felt more for them than myself. I mean, they were hurting. You would’ve thought they just got eliminated from the Mountain West tournament.”

 

Nov. 25 — UNLV loses 63-59 to Texas Christian: “We talk about winning time, and tonight’s winning time was losing time. I thought TCU did a good job of being physical in forcing some of those, but down the stretch, I think that was on us.”

Nov. 26 — UNLV wins 71-61 over Western Kentucky: “I thought their bounce-back was really good, not the fact that we won, but how they handled themselves. They were a little down. Obviously, they lost (to TCU). I would’ve been a little disappointed if they weren’t down.”

Nov. 30 — UNLV goes on the road for the first time and wins 89-81 at Southern Utah: “I was probably more concerned about the game than I think the players were. I know how tough it is on the road. So to have success here is hopefully something we can refer back to.”

 

Dec. 3 — UNLV loses 97-73 at Arizona State: “We ran into a buzz saw. We had something to do with it, and they did, too. They did a great job shooting the ball. Their first few looks for the 3 were wide open and they just got hot. They got going from a lot of different positions.”

 

Dec. 10 — UNLV loses 94-45 to Duke at T-Mobile Arena: “I know I have better players than that. I don’t know if they were rattled. I’m not quite sure what the answer is. I know what I need to do in reference to getting back to evaluating film, talking to the guys, continuing to educate them, getting better.”

 

Dec. 17 — UNLV loses 83-63 to Oregon in Portland: “This team is going to continue to get better throughout the season. I feel like we made some progress, but not enough to beat Oregon tonight, even without (the Ducks’ Chris) Boucher.”

 

Dec. 22 — UNLV loses 71-53 to Kansas: “We went with one of the best teams in the country head to head for 20 minutes. Just losing does not feel good. We don’t play this game to play them close.”

 

Dec. 28 — UNLV loses 91-77 at Colorado State in conference opener: “We need to share the ball and be a tighter fraternity on the court and get more connected. That starts with communication. We were real quiet. Some of it’s personality and some of it is I’ve got to demand more, I guess. I am confident we will get there. I’m just hopeful it will be sooner than later.”

 

Dec. 31 — UNLV wins 81-75 over Wyoming: “That was really enjoyable, and not just because we won. Even had things not finished up with us not having the most points at the end of game, I still would have been very, very proud of our effort and bounce back in our play.”

Jan. 10 — UNLV wins 71-66 at New Mexico: “The thing these guys hung their hat on is they really stayed together through some adversity, through some injuries, through missing some guys. They’ve hung in there through it all. Every once in a while when you do the right thing, you get the verdict you worked for.”

 

Feb. 4 — UNLV loses 69-49 to Colorado State: “In the second half, the dam broke. Sometimes when you don’t make shots at your end, you don’t defend with the same intensity. That’s a maturity thing. That’s an experience thing. I expect more from these guys to fight for a full 40 minutes, and we played hard for 20 defensively.”

 

Feb. 8 — UNLV loses 104-77 at UNR: “Rivalries, man, they’re tough games if you’re not in tune with the significance of them. As much as we tried to explain it to our guys and show them videos, they got hit in the mouth the first half and didn’t recover. We came back and threw some punches and swung a little bit, but just not a very good overall effort.”

 

Feb. 11 — UNLV loses 76-74 to San Jose State: “I can’t remember a time as a head coach I’ve been in a situation we’re losing this (many) close games. We’ve got to find a way to overcome.”

 

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

2016-17 UNLV BASKETBALL TIMELINE

Nov. 11 — UNLV opens season with a 76-68 loss to South Alabama.

Nov. 30 — The Rebels go on the road for the first time and win 89-81 at Southern Utah.

Dec. 3 — Arizona State makes 18 3-pointers and beats the visiting Rebels 97-73.

Dec. 10 — In the first-ever college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Duke runs UNLV off the court in a 94-45 victory.

Dec. 17 — In a neutral court in Portland, UNLV loses 83-63 to Oregon.

Dec. 22 — UNLV outscores Kansas 33-29 in the second half, but loses 71-53.

Dec. 28 — The Rebels opens Mountain West play with a 91-77 loss at Colorado State.

Jan. 10 — UNLV ends game with a 10-2 run to win 71-66 at New Mexico.

Jan. 21 — Both teams bank in 3-pointers to force extra time, and UNLV finally emerges with an 87-85 double-overtime victory over Air Force.

Feb. 8 — UNR claims its largest victory in the series and hits 100 points for the first time against the Rebels, winning 104-77.

Saturday — UNLV's losing streak hits six games, its largest since the 1994-95 season, with a 76-74 loss to San Jose State.

 