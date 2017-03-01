Prep forward Tervell Beck commits to UNLV

Tervell Beck, a 6-foot 6-inch forward, visited UNLV’s basketball practice while on a recruiting trip Tuesday, and on Wednesday he committed to the Rebels.

Beck said he chose the Rebels over Arizona State, Houston and Mississippi. He said he saw a great opportunity to make an impact at UNLV, which is in a rebuilding phase.

“I feel like I wanted to go somewhere and do my own thing and build my own, and UNLV is the best place to do that,” Beck said.

Beck, who attends OnPoint Hoops Academy in El Reno, Oklahoma, is the third member of this year’s recruiting class. Prep guard Jay Green signed in November, and junior college forward Anthony Smith committed in January.

Those players fill out the three available scholarships the Rebels have to offer, but more are expected to clear up because of player turnover. UNLV remains in the running for San Diego 6-11 center Brandon McCoy, rated by ESPN.com as the nation’s sixth-best prospect.

Beck said the visit swayed him toward the Rebels. He planned to attend Wednesday night’s game against Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“They showed me a lot of love,” Beck said. “I feel comfortable.”

