UNLV picks up commitment from Phoenix guard

Jay Green, a guard at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, committed to UNLV, according to a tweet by AZ Finest Mixtape, which covers Arizona and California basketball.

2019 Hillcrest Prep Josh Green has received an offer from UNLV. pic.twitter.com/IbA8KdGsEg — AZ Finest Mixtape (@AzFinestMixtape) November 15, 2016 Hillcrest Prep CG Jay Green (@jay_green7) has committed to UNLV pic.twitter.com/pNxIFeULvs — AZ Finest Mixtape (@AzFinestMixtape) November 15, 2016

UNLV has not confirmed the commitment because Green’s paperwork has not arrived.

Green, 6 feet 5 inches, is the first commitment of the Rebels’ 2016-17 recruiting class.

He moved to Arizona from Sydney, Australia, last year.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.