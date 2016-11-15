Posted 

UNLV picks up commitment from Phoenix guard

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against South Alabama at the Thomas & Mack Center in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. South Alabama won 76-68 over UNLV. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Jay Green, a guard at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, committed to UNLV, according to a tweet by AZ Finest Mixtape, which covers Arizona and California basketball.

UNLV has not confirmed the commitment because Green’s paperwork has not arrived.

Green, 6 feet 5 inches, is the first commitment of the Rebels’ 2016-17 recruiting class.

He moved to Arizona from Sydney, Australia, last year.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

