UNLV roundup: Dakota Gonzalez scores 31 to lead Lady Rebels past San Jose State

Dakota Gonzalez sidestepped early foul trouble Saturday to score a career-high 31 points and lead UNLV to a 63-55 victory over host San Jose State in a Mountain West women’s basketball game.

Gonzalez, Alyssa Anderson and Jordyn Bell each had 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (17-8, 8-5), who held a 47-24 edge in rebounds. Anderson scored 13 points and Bell eight.

Dezz Ramos had 22 points and Myzhanique Ladd eight points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (8-16, 5-7), who trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Morgan Ettinger (2-0) shut out Southern Utah (1-2) on one hit over five innings to lead the Rebels (3-1) to a 4-0 win in the Sportco Kick Off Classic.

Earlier, Brianna Gatlin had a triple in UNLV’s four-run first inning and a double in the Rebels’ 5-3 victory over Louisville (3-1).

Gatlin had a two-run first-inning triple against the Thunderbirds.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Carol Yang, En-Pei Huang and Jovana Kenic each recorded two singles victories and teamed for a doubles win in helping the Rebels to a 4-0 triumph over Youngstown State (3-2) and a 7-0 pasting of Southern Utah (1-3).

Paola Artiga won in singles and was part of two doubles victories for UNLV (5-1).

MEN’S TENNIS

At Palo Alto, Calif., No. 20-ranked Stanford (4-1), boasting three ranked players, dealt UNLV (4-1) a 7-0 loss.

No. 7 Tom Fawcett downed the Rebels’ Jakob Amilon 6-4, 7-5 (7) at No. 1 singles, and UNLV’s Evaldo Neto lost a three-set match to No. 75 Jack Barber.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Mandy Chitwood placed third in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 12.72 seconds, one of three top-six finishes for the Rebels in the UNM Don Kirby Invitational.

Taylor Pegram was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.33 seconds, and the 1,600-meter relay team of Najia Hudspeth, Nylia Hudspeth, Drea Austin and Destiny Smith-Barnett was fourth in 3:46.38.