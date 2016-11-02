What the UNLV Rebels said after Tuesday’s exhibition victory

What was said following UNLV’s 96-80 exhibition basketball victory over Dakota Wesleyan at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“Kind of mixed feelings. It always feels good to have a win, obviously, even in an exhibition game. It’s why you play games, but you also play the game to learn and develop and get better so that you’re prepared when the real ones come into play.”

“I thought we were a little further along defensively, so I’m a little shocked by the amount of game slippage. But with that being said, we did some really good things on the offensive side of the ball. So it’s a little give and take, I guess, in that. It’s probably never as bad as you think until you watch the film and get a chance to really look at it and you go, ‘Oh, OK, that guy was just really good.’”

“We’ll process through this, and we’ll definitely get better. At the end of the day, I did see a lot of talent out there that I’m excited to coach going forward.”

Guard Jalen Poyser

“We played good defense in spurts. I feel like we rebounded the ball pretty well. We ran the floor well. We played as a team. We played as a collective effort. We’ll get back (Wednesday) and figure out what we need to work on.”

Forward Tyrell Green

On playing after missing so much time to injures last season: “Oh, man, I feel like it was a long time. I was anxious to get out there. I was very excited and ready to play. I have to help my team in any way I can.”

Guard Kris Clyburn

“I let the game come to me — get to the offensive glass, being able to attack, get easy layups. Once you do things like that, it becomes easy.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.