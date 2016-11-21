Posted 

Early look at UNLV’s next opponent: UNR

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi throws to Wyatt Demps in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game tying touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada running back James Butler cuts back as he is chased by Utah State's Marquan Ellison in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game tying touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada running back Jaxson Kincaide runs in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi runs for a first down in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada running back James Butler runs against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi throws against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada head coach Brian Polian during an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada running back James Butler runs through the attempted tackle of Utah State's Marquan Ellison (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Utah State quarterback runs in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi runs for a first down in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada running back James Butler runs against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada running back James Butler runs as Utah State's Gaje Ferguson defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada's Wyatt Demps in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada head coach Brian Polian on the sidelines against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi reacts as he scores the game tying touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi rolls out to pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi takes the snap in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada running back James Butler cuts back as he is chased by Utah State's Marquan Ellison (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Reno, Nev. (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV’s football team (4-7, 3-4 Mountain West) will try to bounce back from its 42-25 loss to Boise State at 1 p.m. Saturday in its season finale against UNR at Sam Boyd Stadium in the annual Battle for the Fremont Cannon. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wolf Pack:

Who: UNR Wolf Pack

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium

TV/Radio: ESPN3 (streaming); KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -7

Series: UNR leads 24-17

Last meeting: UNLV 23, UNR 17 (Oct. 3, 2015 at Reno’s Mackay Stadium)

2015 record: 7-6 (4-4 MW). Beat Colorado State 28-23 in Arizona Bowl.

2016 record: 4-7 (2-5). Wins: Utah State (38-37), Fresno State (27-22), Buffalo (38-14), Cal Poly (30-27). Losses: Notre Dame (39-10), Purdue (24-14), Hawaii (38-17), San Jose State (14-10), Wyoming (42-34), New Mexico (35-26), San Diego State (46-16).

Head coach: Brian Polian (overall record: 22-27, fourth year; school record: 22-27, fourth year)

Returning starters: 9 offense, 5 defense.

Three players to watch: RB James Butler, QB Ty Gangi, WR Wyatt Demps

About the Wolf Pack:

— UNR is 0-5 on the road this season but has won the last five meetings with UNLV in Las Vegas, dealing the Rebels a 49-27 defeat on Nov. 29, 2014, in the team’s most recent battle at Sam Boyd Stadium.

— The Wolf Pack are last in the country in rushing defense by a wide margin, allowing an average of 308.1 yards per game. Utah State, which averages 177.2 rushing yards per game, exploded for 396 against UNR in Saturday’s loss in Reno.

— UNR is 113th in total defense (469.9 ypg) and 105th in scoring offense (23.6 ppg).

— Erased 13-point fourth-quarter deficit in Saturday’s comeback win over Utah State that ended four-game losing streak. Elijah Mitchell recovered a fumbled punt in the end zone to cut the deficit to 37-31 with 7:19 remaining and Gangi scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run on fourth-and-goal with five seconds left.

— Gangi has started the last three games for the Wolf Pack after replacing senior quarterback Tyler Stewart, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury Oct. 22 against Wyoming. The sophomore has completed 56 percent of his passes (84 of 150) for 1,108 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He also is third on the team in rushing with 118 yards and two scores.

— Butler rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown Saturday, surpassing 3,000 career yards in his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and 15th of his career. The junior has rushed for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns this season, is second on the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (333) and tied for second in touchdown catches (two).

— Demps, a 6-foot-4-inch junior, leads UNR in receptions (51), receiving yards (629) and touchdown catches (nine).

 