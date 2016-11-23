Posted 

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fbc-unlvmain_102613jb_16_7449315.jpg
UNLV's Frank Crawford (5) leans over to touch the Fremont Cannon as his teammates celebrate their victory over UNR at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 26, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fbc-unlv-af_110814sm_025_7449315.jpgBuy Photo
The Fremont Cannon stands in the south end zone during the second half of UNLV's Mountain West Conference game against Air Force Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Air Force won 48-21. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fbc-unlv_112914sm_013_7449315.jpgBuy Photo
Nevada players take the Fremont Cannon to their locker room after defeating UNLV during their game Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Nevada won 49-27. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fbc-unlvmain_102613jb_18_7449315.jpg
Head Coach Bobby Hauck and his UNLV players rejoice with the Fremont Cannon as they celebrate their victory over UNR at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 26, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_unlv_123113jl_01_7449315.jpg
The Fremont Cannon sits in front of the Cotton Bowl in Dallas before UNLV gets it's team photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013. UNLV will play North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Wednesday. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_bowlsection_bean_44_7449315.jpg
UNLV head football coach Bobby Hauck and the Rebel football team show off the recently won Fremont Cannon as they rally fans for their upcoming bowl game during halftime of the school's basketball game again Sacred Heart at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 20, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fremontcannon_111213jb_02_7449315.jpg
The Fremont Cannon trophy sits in the UNLV football locker room with a fresh coat of red paint on Nov. 12, 2013. (Jason Bean /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_bxsdrg_ceaaptp6_7449315.jpg
UNLV players take turns painting the Fremont Cannon red. (Courtesy @bayshelby/Twitter)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fbc-unlv-oct29-jy002_7449315.jpg
UNLV head football coach Bobby Hauck claps shortly before painting the Fremont Cannon red in front of the student union on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 28, 2013.(Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fbc-unlv-oct29-jy003_7449315.jpg
Members of the UNLV football team follow the Fremont Cannon as it makes its way through the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 28, 2013.(Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fbc-unlv-oct29-jy005_7449315.jpg
Members of the UNLV football team follow the Fremont Cannon as it makes its way through the UNLV campus in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 28, 2013.(Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fremont Cannon brings history, animosity to UNLV-UNR rivalry

web1_fremontcannon_101613jb_03_7449315.jpg
UNLV players dance over the Fremont Cannon as they celebrate their victory over UNR at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Oct. 26, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV lost the first Battle for Nevada to UNR in 1969 but the first coat of paint on the prized Fremont Cannon was red.

That’s because the cannon — awarded to the winner of the annual rivalry game, aka the Battle for the Fremont Cannon, who paints it either red or blue — wasn’t built until 1970, when the Rebels prevailed 42-30 in the first of eight wins in the next 11 meetings between the state’s only two football-playing universities.

The schools will square off for the 42nd time at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium, where college football’s largest and most expensive rivalry trophy — it weighs 545 pounds and cost $10,000 to build in 1970 — will be on the field.

“The cannon’s great. It’s too heavy to steal,” former UNLV coach John Robinson said Monday. “Unless you bring a truck or something.”

Bill Ireland, a UNR alumnus and the Rebels’ first football coach, came up with the idea to create the trophy to increase interest in the budding rivalry and the cannon was built by the Kennecott Copper Corp.

The prize is a replica of the howitzer used by John C. Fremont, a 19th-century trailblazer and politician, on an expedition to Nevada in 1843. Legend has it that Fremont violated U.S. War Department rules by taking the cannon with him without permission and then abandoned the weapon in a snowdrift in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The cannon, which has been dismantled, dropped, damaged and restored over the years, was named college football’s best rivalry trophy in 2014 by Yahoo! Sports.

“It’s unique. It’s real. You can tell by the weight of it when you try to move it around. It’s a really special trophy for the winning team,” said San Diego State offensive coordinator Jeff Horton, who coached at both UNLV and UNR, as well as at Wisconsin and Minnesota — rivals that annually play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The Fremont Cannon used to be fired each time the team in possession of it scored a touchdown but that tradition ended in the late 1990s, though the Wolf Pack still fire a different cannon after they score.

In 1978, after UNR beat UNLV for the first time in five seasons, Wolf Pack players disassembled the cannon and coach Chris Ault then reportedly convinced security at McCarran International Airport to allow them to take its parts on the plane back to Reno.

In 2000, after the Rebels snapped a five-game losing streak in the series, fans attempted to lift the cannon in celebration and dropped it. The UNLV athletics department repaired it at a cost of $1,500.

Despite topping the Wolf Pack only twice in the 1980s, the Rebels kept the cannon for seven years in the decade as the schools met only four times. The teams have met every year since 1989.

Besides having batteries, bottles and vulgarities hurled at him in Reno, Robinson — a College Football Hall of Famer — said his most indelible memory of the rivalry is the pure joy he witnessed when the Rebels painted the cannon red in 2000 for the first time in six years.

“I had never seen the cannon because Reno had it,” he said. “Then, when we got it, we had the ceremony where we painted it red. It was like the end of the second World War. It was impressive how happy everybody was to paint that cannon red.”

Since Robinson guided UNLV to five consecutive wins over UNR, the Rebels have claimed the cannon only twice in the last 11 years, including a 23-17 win in Reno last season in UNLV coach Tony Sanchez’s series debut. On Saturday, Sanchez will try to become the first Rebels coach since Robinson in 2004 to keep the cannon in back-to-back years.

“It’s one of the coolest trophies in college football,” Sanchez said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S COOLEST RIVALRY TROPHIES

1. Paul Bunyan's Axe (Minnesota-Wisconsin)

The axe has been presented to the winner since 1948 and the scores are recorded on the 6-foot handle. The previous trophy for college football's longest-running rivalry, which dates to 1890, was even cooler as the Gophers and Badgers played for the Slab of Bacon, a block of wood with an 'M' carved on one side and a 'W' on the other. Since 1933, Stanford and California have played for the Stanford Axe, which is actually an axe head mounted on a plaque with the scores.

2. Floyd of Rosedale (Minnesota-Iowa)

The winner of this one brings home the bacon in the form of a 100-pound brass pig that has been presented to the winner since 1936. In 1935, governors from both states made a friendly wager that the loser delivers the winner a hog in person. After Minnesota won, Iowa governor Clyde Herring purchased a pig from Rosedale Farms and personally walked it into Minnesota governor Floyd Olson's office. The brass porker became the prize for future games.

3. Golden Hat (Texas-Oklahoma)

The only rivalry trophy that can actually be worn, the golden replica of a 10-gallon cowboy hat was donated by organizers of the Texas State Fair in 1941 to show their gratitude for the schools agreeing to play the Red River Rivalry games in Dallas during the fair. The teams have been playing each other since 1900, when Oklahoma was still a territory of the United States.

4. Bronze Boot (Wyoming-Colorado State)

The boot was created in 1968. It was worn in the Vietnam War by a Colorado State alumnus who was an Army ROTC instructor at the school. There is also a Golden Boot that goes to the winner of Arkansas and Louisiana State. The schools have been playing each other since 1902, but have only been playing for the 4-foot, 175-pound Golden Boot since 1996.

5. The Illibuck (Illinois-Ohio State)

The teams played for a live turtle in the first two years of the rivalry before the turtle died in 1927. The schools have since played for a wooden turtle with the scores carved on the shell.

6. Jeweled Shillelagh (Notre Dame-Southern California).

The winner of this 90-year-old rivalry has claimed this prize since 1952 and added a new jewel after each game. The Irish add an emerald shamrock and the Trojans a ruby Trojan head to the Irish wooden walking stick and club.

7. Little Brown Jug (Minnesota-Michigan)

This prize is falsely advertised as it's currently a big blue jug after Michigan painted it in its school colors following its 2015 win. The earthenware trophy, which has the scores painted on the side, dates to 1903, when the Wolverines brought it to Minnesota out of fear the Gophers wouldn't provide clean drinking water.

8. Iron Skillet (Texas Christian-Southern Methodist)

An actual iron skillet has been presented to the winner since 1946, when legend has it an SMU student fried up frog legs in the skillet before the game and the Horned Frogs claimed it after winning.

9. Old Oaken Bucket (Purdue-Indiana)

The actual oak bucket that was taken from an Indiana farm's well in 1925 is presented to the winner of this instate rivalry.

10. Victory Bell (UCLA-Southern California)

Presented to the winner since 1942, the 295-pound brass bell was orginally rang atop a Southern Pacific railroad locomotive. The bell is mounted on a four-wheeled carriage, and both the bell and carriage are painted in the winning school's colors.

 