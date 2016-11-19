How to watch UNLV Basketball vs. Cal State Fullerton tonight

UNLV men’s basketball continues its six-game homestand and tips off the Global Sports Classic at Thomas & Mack Center tonight hosting the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

The Rebels (1-1) enter the game off a 74-62 win over UC Riverside on Wednesday while the Titans (1-1) enter the matchup off a 104-88 loss to Washington yesterday.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Thomas & Mack Center

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV:Mountain West Network live stream

Online:UNLVRebels.com live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

The Rebels will return to the court on Tuesday to host Northern Arizona in the Classic at 7 p.m.

