RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Colorado State

UNLV hosts Colorado State at Sam Boyd Stadium this afternoon.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 1 1/2-point favorites.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Prediction: UNLV 34, Colorado St 30. Dalton Sneed and the Rebels' running attack will do enough to grind out a tough win. #RJpicks — Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) October 22, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 31, Colorado State 27. Rebels' run game opens up pass and D makes enough plays to give team 3rd win in 4 games #RJpicks — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 21, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 36, Colorado St 30. Sneed is solid, Lex Thomas carries the load and the Rebels get the W at home #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) October 22, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 28, Colorado State 25. Rebels keep the momentum going after Hawaii win. Boyd will have big game. #RJpicks — Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) October 22, 2016

Prediction: Colorado State 31, UNLV 26. This could be a letdown spot for the Rebels after last week's upset of Hawaii. #RJPicks — Allen Leiker (@AllenLeikerLVRJ) October 22, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 24, CSU 23 Rams unspectacular run defense opens door for Rebels to have great success on the ground & scoreboard #RJPicks — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) October 21, 2016

Youmans record: 4-1Dewey record: 2-4Steidler record: 1-4Manzano record: 4-1Leiker record: 3-2Fratto record: 4-2RJ Picks overall record: 21-18