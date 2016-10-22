Posted 

RJ Picks: UNLV vs. Colorado State

(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL 

UNLV hosts Colorado State at Sam Boyd Stadium this afternoon.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 1 1/2-point favorites.

We’ve made our picks below.

Youmans record: 4-1

Dewey record: 2-4

Steidler record: 1-4

Manzano record: 4-1

Leiker record: 3-2

Fratto record: 4-2

RJ Picks overall record: 21-18
 