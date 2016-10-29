Posted 

RJ Picks: UNLV vs. San Jose State

Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV is on the road against San Jose State tonight.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 3-point favorites.

We’ve made our picks below.

Youmans record: 4-2

Dewey record: 2-5

Steidler record: 1-5

Bradley record: 4-1

Manzano record: 4-2

Fratto record: 5-2

RJ Picks overall record: 23-22
 