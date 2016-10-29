RJ Picks: UNLV vs. San Jose State

UNLV is on the road against San Jose State tonight.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 3-point favorites.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Prediction: UNLV 27, San Jose St 23. Rebels should bounce back from another ridiculous home loss. Plenty of good seats available. #RJpicks — Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) October 29, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 34, San Jose State 27. Rebels bounce back behind running game, Dalton Sneed and defense delivers key play. #RJpicks — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 29, 2016

FYI: Seven of eight #UNLVfb games have gone over the total this season. Saturday's UNLV-San Jose State total is 57. #RJpicks — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 29, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 36, SJSU 30 Rebels should be able to run and get to the QB. to victory. #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) October 29, 2016

Prediction: UNLV 33, San Jose St 27. Not sure what to say about these Rebels. Big win at Hawaii, stinker at home vs Colorado St. #RJPicks — Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) October 29, 2016