RJ Picks: UNLV vs. San Jose State

UNLV is on the road against San Jose State tonight.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the Rebels are 3-point favorites.
We’ve made our picks below.
Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.
Youmans record: 4-2
Prediction: UNLV 27, San Jose St 23. Rebels should bounce back from another ridiculous home loss. Plenty of good seats available. #RJpicks— Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) October 29, 2016
Prediction: UNLV 34, San Jose State 27. Rebels bounce back behind running game, Dalton Sneed and defense delivers key play. #RJpicks— Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 29, 2016
Dewey record: 2-5
FYI: Seven of eight #UNLVfb games have gone over the total this season. Saturday's UNLV-San Jose State total is 57. #RJpicks— Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) October 29, 2016
Steidler record: 1-5
Prediction: UNLV 36, SJSU 30 Rebels should be able to run and get to the QB. to victory. #RJpicks— Brett Steidler (@bsteid) October 29, 2016
Bradley record: 4-1
What's up for unlv football today? @unlvfootball 42, @SJSUSpartanFB 17. #RJpicks.— Bill Bradley (@billbradleyLV) October 29, 2016
Manzano record: 4-2
Prediction: UNLV 33, San Jose St 27. Not sure what to say about these Rebels. Big win at Hawaii, stinker at home vs Colorado St. #RJPicks— Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) October 29, 2016
Fratto record: 5-2
Prediction: UNLV 30, San Jose St 24 Both home losses by Spartans were by the score of 34-17. Rebs sack the QB early & often & win~ #RJPicks— Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) October 28, 2016
RJ Picks overall record: 23-22